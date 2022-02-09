Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Elections / Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election / UP polls: Ex-SP MLA’s supporters create ruckus, booked
uttar pradesh assembly election

UP polls: Ex-SP MLA’s supporters create ruckus, booked

Parvez Ahmad aka Parvez Tanki had lost the City South Assembly constituency in last elections to cabinet minister Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi.
Ex-SP MLA’s supporters create ruckus, booked (Pic for representation)
Published on Feb 09, 2022 12:53 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj

Prayagraj police lodged an FIR on Monday night against some named and 50 unidentified persons for shouting slogans in favour of former Samajwadi Party MLA Parvez Ahmad aka Parvez Tanki who had been denied party ticket in this state assembly elections.

Tanki had lost the City South Assembly constituency in last elections to cabinet minister Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi.

Parvez Tanki and his supporters were expecting party ticket from the seat but Samajwadi Party fielded Rais Chandra Shukla instead. Parwez and his supporters were not happy with the decision and on Monday some of the youths raised slogans and staged protest.

Sub inspector at Kareli police station Girish Chandra Rai said a case for violation of section 144 and Epidemic Act has been registered against Mohd Naeem, Safeel, Nadim Ali, Salman, Akmal, Vasu, Sahil and 50 unidentified persons.

Police said that the accused were shouting slogans in favour of former MLA Parvez Ahmad with party’s banner and placards near Noor Cafe. The protest was causing disturbance and difficulties to the commuters. The protestors dispersed when police reached the spot. After investigations names of some of them came to light, police added.

