Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Elections / Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election / UP polls: Heavy rush on last day of filing papers in Prayagraj region
uttar pradesh assembly election

UP polls: Heavy rush on last day of filing papers in Prayagraj region

BJP’s Harshvardhan Bajpai; SP’s Ram Dev and Congress’ Ramkripal among those who filed nominations in the region which will go to poll in the fifth phase on February 27
BJP candidate from Allahabad North Harshvardhan Bajpai filing his nomination papers in Prayagraj on Tuesday. (HT Photo)
Published on Feb 09, 2022 12:49 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj

There was a heavy rush of candidates on the last day of filing nomination for the 22 assembly seats of Prayagraj region’s Pratapgarh, Kaushambi and Prayagraj districts on Tuesday.

Prominent among those who filed their papers included Pallavi Patel, the Apna Dal (K)-SP combine candidate from Kaushambi’s Sirathu seat, Apna Dal (K) national president Krishna Patel from Pratapgarh district’s Pratapgarh (Sadar) seat and BJP candidate from Allahabad North seat of Prayagraj Harshvardhan Bajpai besides Samajwadi Party’s Richa Singh from Allahabad West seat.

All 22 seats of the region will go to poll in the fifth phase of the seven-phase UP assembly election on February 27. In Prayagraj, prominent candidates who filed their papers included Congress’ Manoj Kumar and Jamuna Prasad of Apna Dal (Sonelal), AIMIM’s Sita Ram, Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia)’s Ratnesh Kumar Chaudhari and Aam Aadmi Party’s Lallan from Soraon.

Likewise, Bahujan Samaj Party’s Gulam Qadir, SP’s Richa Singh besides AAP’s Sushmita Raghav and Parivartan Samaj Party’s Kamlesh Kumar Singh filed their papers from Allahabad West even as SP’s Ram Dev, Congress’ Ramkripal, Shiv Sena’s Arati Devi and Bharatiya Janata Party’s Raj Mani filed their papers from Koraon. Similarly, Congress candidate Siddhanath and Mridula Singh of the Jan Adhikar Party among others filed their nominations from Phulpur seat.

RELATED STORIES

In Pratapgarh, 58 candidates filed their papers, including Vijay Pal Saroj of the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) and two independent candidates Pramod Kumar and Sitaram from Babaganj, Congress’ Yogesh Kumar along with independent candidates Jayesh Singh, Harivansh Kumar and Seema Yadav from Kunda, AAP’s Ajay Yadav among others from Patti, Congress’ Prashant Singh, Jeet Lal of Apna Dal (S) among others from Vishwanath Ganj, AAP’s Ajeet from Rampur Khas, BJP’s Rajendra Kumar and Krishna Patel of Apna Dal (K) among others from Pratapgarh (Sadar) seat.

In Kaushambi, a total of 20 candidates filed their papers, including SP-Apna Dal (K) candidate Pallavi Singh Patel contesting on an SP symbol, BSP’s Mundab Ali, Lokdal’s Rajendra Sonkar and AIMIM’s Sher Mohammad and Rajesh Kumar of Shiv Sena from Sirathu seat while Azad Samaj Party’s Dharmendra Kumar and Rashtra Uday Party’s Lal Bahadur along with four others filed their papers from Manjhanpur assembly constituency. Similarly, Congress’ Talat Azeem, AIMIM’s Mohibbul Haque and Jansatta Dal (Loktantrik)’s Anil Kumar Kesharwani among others filed their papers from Chail seat of the district.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Happy Propose Day 2022
Horoscope Today
Election 2022 Live
Parliament Budget Session Live
HP Board Term 1 Result 2022
Valentine's Week 2022
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan teaser
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP