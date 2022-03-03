UP polls: Modi says BJP’s victory needed for state’s continued development

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the BJP’s victory in the ongoing Uttar Pradesh assembly polls is necessary to ensure that the state’s journey on the path of development does not stop. Taking a jibe at the opposition, he said that dynasts who only try to fill their ‘tijori’ (vault) can never fulfill the dreams of the poor.

He also said parivarvadi (dynastic) parties are still stuck in their old alliances with the mafia whereas the BJP has a bond with the people of Uttar Pradesh.

Modi was addressing public meetings for the UP polls in Jaunpur and Chandauli in east UP. He claimed that voting in the state so far has confirmed the victory of the BJP alliance.

In the sixth phase of polling being held on Thursday, the votes are being cast in favour of the BJP, the prime minister said.

“The BJP’s victory in the assembly elections is necessary because Uttar Pradesh is moving on the path of development and it should not stop now,” Modi said in Jaunpur.

“We have to ensure that the victory of the BJP is as grand as it was in 2017,” he said.

Referring to SP president Akhilesh Yadav, Modi said he used to send letters to the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister from Delhi telling him “time and again that the Indian government is giving money and you can build houses for the poor”.

But they didn’t care about the life of the poor, the PM alleged.

“They had only one job to do -- fill their vault from wherever they got chance. They knew that Modi will ask for the account of money he is sending from Delhi and they will be caught. So they did not worry about the poor,” he said.

He said parivarvadis tried their best to divide people in the name of caste in Uttar Pradesh, but the people of UP understood the ploy and stood united.

Modi also said the government had taken “a very big decision” to reduce the fees for half of the seats in private medical colleges to bring them at par with that in government medical colleges.

In Chandauli, Modi said, “These parivarvadi parties are still stuck in their old alliances with the mafia, whereas BJP’s alliance is with the people of UP.”

“The BJP’s alliance is with the sisters of every family of Chandauli. To protect their dignity, we first built toilets. Now, we are working fast to provide tap water to them. In front of this strong alliance, the fake and adulterated alliance of extreme parivarvadi parties cannot stand even for a moment,” he added.

PM Modi said for the last seven years, the BJP has done many important things to change the politics of the country.

“It is consistently visible after every phase of the UP elections that the people have decided to give a befitting reply to parivarwadi parties. People in UP will celebrate Holi on March 10th (on the day of the election results).”

Jaunpur and Chandauli will vote in the seventh and last phase of the UP assembly polls on March 7.