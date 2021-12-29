UP polls: Priyanka Gandhi to visit Firozabad today, hold interaction with women

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi will visit Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad district on Wednesday where she will participate in the party's "Ladki Hoon, Lad Sakti Hoon" campaign.

According to reports, Gandhi will also hold an interaction with the district's women at the Girdhari Inter College in Sirsaganj city. The Congress has reached out to women teachers, doctors and other professionals to participate in maximum numbers during the interaction.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read| Ladki hoon, lad sakti hoon: Priyanka's message for Yogi as thousands join rally

The Congress general secretary's visit to Firozabad comes 10 days after she addressed a women's town hall in Rae Bareli on December 19, one of 100 such meetings that will take place across Uttar Pradesh.

During the town hall on December 19, Priyanka Gandhi accused rival political parties of ignoring women by saying they started talking about them only after the Congress came up with the Ladki Hoon, Lad Sakti Hoon.

As many as 150 people are working on the 'Ladki Hoon, Lad Sakti Hoon" campaign. A brigade of around 8,000 volunteers will reach 200,000 women daily to convey the promises made by Priyanka Gandhi.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Last week, a massive marathon, as a part of the above campaign was organised in Jhansi that saw the participation of thousands of women.

Also Read| 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections: Major political parties vying to win support of women

The Congress is focusing on women welfare and empowerment ahead of the assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh as 50% of the state's electorate comprises women voters.

Congress has already announced that 40% of the tickets will go to women in the upcoming elections.

Earlier in December, Gandhi launched a 'women's manifesto' for the assembly elections with several promises including a 40% quota in government jobs, free travel in state-run buses, providing three cooking gas cylinders free every year among others.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

(With agency inputs)