UP polls: Rajnath Singh says opposition has lost its wickets to Yogi

At a rally for the UP polls in Hamirpur, Rajnath Singh says the BJP has been pursuing policies aimed at the welfare of the poor
Defence minister Rajnath Singh at a public meeting for the UP polls in Hamirpur district on Sunday. (ANI PHOTO)
Published on Feb 07, 2022 12:08 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Kanpur

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday attacked the opposition parties in connection with the UP polls and likened chief minister Yogi Adityanath to an all-rounder who already has taken all the wickets of the rivals.

“The opposition has lost its wickets to him (Yogi). This is why we see regular changes in candidates in the opposition camp,” Rajnath Singh said at Rath in Hamirpur district, where voting will take place in the third phase of the UP polls on February 20.

He described the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) as casteist parties.

On the other hand, the BJP has been pursuing policies aimed at the welfare of the poor, farmers and the youngsters, Rajnath Singh said in the context of the UP polls.

During the pandemic, the poor were given free ration and pucca houses, the BJP leader said.

Referring to the three farm laws that were repealed, Rajnath Singh said they could not be explained to the farmers.

As a result, the government decided to withdraw them, he said.

“Our prime minister is extremely sensitive and devoid of any ego,” Rajnath Singh said.

He accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of misleading the nation over the alleged Chinese incursion and lowering the morale of the armed forces.

“The fact is no one can dare to look us in the eye. Anyone who does so, will be given a befitting reply on the border,” he said.

The defence minister also referred to the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).The BJP government had promised to give Indian citizenship to the minorities in Pakistan, Afghanistan and other countries who wanted it. “We have done this,” he said.

About defence projects, he said Bundelkhand would be central to the Uttar Pradesh defence industrial corridor and added that the foundation stone of a missile factory has been laid.

“Fire that missile from Rath, it will land 800 km away. It will provide jobs to the youngsters in Bundelkhand,” Rajnath Singh said.

The government has done a lot to mitigate the water crisis in the Bundelkhand region, he said.

Giving an example, he said after completing the Arjun Sahayak pariyojana (scheme), work has begun on linking the Ken and Betwa rivers. The projects would benefit 62 lakh people, Rajnath Singh added.

