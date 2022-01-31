Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Uttar Pradesh election 2022: ‘This nomination is a mission’, tweets Akhilesh as he heads to Karhal

Uttar Pradesh election 2022: This is the first time that Akhilesh Yadav is fighting the assembly election in Uttar Pradesh. He took the Vidhan Parishad route to become a member of the UP legislature when he took office as chief minister.
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on his way to Karhal from Etawah to file his nomination paper for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly election on Monday. (Twitter/@yadavakhilesh)
Published on Jan 31, 2022 12:38 PM IST
Reported by Pankaj Jaiswal | Written by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, Lucknow

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav is on his way to file nomination papers for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly election from Karhal constituency in Mainpuri district. This is the first time that the four-time Member of Parliament (MP) will contest an assembly seat.

Yadav called his nomination "a mission" while onboard his 'Vijay Rath'.

"This 'nomination' is a 'mission' because this election of UP will write the history of the next century of the state and the country. Let's take part in this movement of positive politics with progressive thinking... Defeat negative politics, remove it too!! Jai Hind!!!," the SP chief said on Twitter.

Yadav, the sitting Azamgarh MP, had reached his ancestral village Saifai in the neighbouring Etawah district on Sunday.

About campaigning for Karhal seat, Akhilesh Yadav said: "I will leave my election here to people as I have to go to many places all over the state."

Tej Pratap Yadav, the former Mainpuri Lok Sabha MP is Yadav's election in-charge.

The Samajwadi Party made the announcement that Akhilesh Yadav will contest the upcoming polls from Karhal shortly after the BJP fielded chief minister Yogi Adityanath from Gorakhpur, his stronghold.

Yogi Adityanath and Akhilesh Yadav have been MPs, but they have never contested assembly elections. Both took the Vidhan Parishad route to become members of the UP legislature when they took office as chief ministers.

Karhal is scheduled to go to the polls on February 20 in the third phase of the seven-phased UP polls.

It is a stronghold of the Samajwadi Party since 1993, with only one exception. In the 2002 assembly election, the seat went to the BJP. Sobaran Singh Yadav (of the Samajwadi Party) is the sitting MLA from Karhal. He was with the BJP when he won the seat in 2002. Since 2007, he has been contesting on the SP ticket. Mainpuri, in which the Karhal assembly segment falls, is SP chief patron Mulayam Singh Yadav's Lok Sabha constituency.

