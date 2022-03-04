UP polls: Tikait urges farmers to camp near counting centres to guard their votes

Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait has urged the farmers to reach the counting centres a day before the counting and guard their votes.

“We can’t take risk of leaving our votes unguarded after witnessing what the leaders of ruling party did during panchayat elections,” said Tikait.

He reiterated that this government was dishonest and could do anything to ensure victory.

He called upon farmers to reach the counting centres with their blankets, food and tractors a day before March 10.

Tikait further said that administration may do everything possible to ensure victory of BJP candidates during counting.

Regarding imposition of section 144 of CrPc around counting centres, Tikait said that such sections could not stop farmers from safeguarding their votes.

Tikait also accused the union government of betraying farmers and said that their fight for MSP would continue across the nation. He said that his visit to Rajasthan was scheduled on March 14 and in Hisar on March 15 where he would discuss issue of MSP.

Tikait also expressed his disappointment over non-payment of sugarcane dues and said that the country needs a bigger movement for change.

Meanwhile, leaders of Samajwadi Party and RLD also directed the candidates who contested the elections to ensure presence of at least one thousand supporters from their respective constituencies at counting centres on the day of counting.