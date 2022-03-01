Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Elections / Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election / UP polls: Women help increase voting percentage on many Prayagraj seats
uttar pradesh assembly election

UP polls: Women help increase voting percentage on many Prayagraj seats

Of the 12 assembly seats of Prayagraj district, over 60% of the total registered women voters took part in the polling in Prayagraj as compared to men who voted more than 60% in just one (Bara) assembly constituency
Of the 12 assembly seats of Prayagraj district, over 60% of the total registered women voters took part in the polling in Prayagraj as compared to men who voted more than 60% in just one (Bara) assembly constituency (HT photo)
Published on Mar 01, 2022 11:17 PM IST
ByK Sandeep Kumar, Prayagraj

Women voters outnumbered men in exercising their franchise in Prayagraj which went to polls in the fifth phase of the ongoing UP assembly election on February 27. Of the 12 assembly seats of the district, over 60% of the total registered women voters took part in the polling in Prayagraj as compared to men who voted more than 60% in just one (Bara) assembly constituency.

Wherever women voters turned out in large numbers, those assembly segments recorded good voting percentage this time, say district election officials. Prayagraj district had over 46.27 registered voters, including over 25.16 lakh men voters, more than 21.10 lakh women voters and another 652 transgender voters.

As per the revised polling data released late on Monday night by district magistrate/district election officer Sanjay Kumar Khatri after due scrutiny of data as per the diaries of the presiding officers of various polling stations, assembly seats of Phaphamau, Soraon, Phulpur Meja, Bara and Koraon all saw more percentage of registered women voters as compared to men. Barring Phaphamau, the remaining five seats saw 60% or above registered women voters casting their votes this time.

RELATED STORIES

As per the data, eight assembly seats out of the 12 including Phulpur, Karachhana, Allahabad North, Allahabad South, Bara, Pratappur, Handia and Koraon did not see any member of the transgender community using their right to vote. The revised poll data also show that instead of the earlier figure of 53.77% voting percentage as declared by the district election office, Prayagraj actually saw 53.71% voting as compared to 54.68% recorded in 2017. Revised figures also showed that Phulpur and Bara both saw over 60% voters using their suffrage.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
K Sandeep Kumar

K Sandeep Kumar is a Special Correspondent of Hindustan Times heading the Allahabad Bureau. He has spent over 16 years reporting extensively in Uttar Pradesh, especially Allahabad and Lucknow. He covers politics, science and technology, higher education, medical and health and defence matters. He also writes on development issues....view detail

Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP