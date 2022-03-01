UP polls: Women help increase voting percentage on many Prayagraj seats

Women voters outnumbered men in exercising their franchise in Prayagraj which went to polls in the fifth phase of the ongoing UP assembly election on February 27. Of the 12 assembly seats of the district, over 60% of the total registered women voters took part in the polling in Prayagraj as compared to men who voted more than 60% in just one (Bara) assembly constituency.

Wherever women voters turned out in large numbers, those assembly segments recorded good voting percentage this time, say district election officials. Prayagraj district had over 46.27 registered voters, including over 25.16 lakh men voters, more than 21.10 lakh women voters and another 652 transgender voters.

As per the revised polling data released late on Monday night by district magistrate/district election officer Sanjay Kumar Khatri after due scrutiny of data as per the diaries of the presiding officers of various polling stations, assembly seats of Phaphamau, Soraon, Phulpur Meja, Bara and Koraon all saw more percentage of registered women voters as compared to men. Barring Phaphamau, the remaining five seats saw 60% or above registered women voters casting their votes this time.

As per the data, eight assembly seats out of the 12 including Phulpur, Karachhana, Allahabad North, Allahabad South, Bara, Pratappur, Handia and Koraon did not see any member of the transgender community using their right to vote. The revised poll data also show that instead of the earlier figure of 53.77% voting percentage as declared by the district election office, Prayagraj actually saw 53.71% voting as compared to 54.68% recorded in 2017. Revised figures also showed that Phulpur and Bara both saw over 60% voters using their suffrage.

