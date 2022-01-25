‘When in power…’: Yogi jabs Oppn for doing little when in power, gearing up only for elections

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday took a dig at opposition parties that he said do little when in power, but become active ahead of elections. UP and four other states are scheduled to see Assembly elections between February 10 and March 7 the results of which will be declared on March 10.

Taking to Twitter, Yogi, who is joining the Assembly poll fray for the first time from Gorakhpur, wrote in Hindi, “There is a saying, ‘Kare na dhare, tarkas pehne fire’ (haven't done anything but are getting ready for [an] electoral battle). The same is true of the entire opposition. When in power, don't do anything; now everyone is gearing up for an electoral battle.”

In another tweet, the chief minister made a veiled attack on Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav, saying that those who do not think “Pakistan is an enemy and considers Jinnah a friend,” nothing can be said about their “education and vision”.

“They call themselves samajwadi (socialists), but the truth is that violence runs in their veins,” his post further read.

Adityanath has targeted Yadav on multiple occasions over his “promises” ahead of the high-stakes assembly election in Uttar Pradesh.

Earlier this month, following the SP chief's announcement of providing 300 units of free electricity to every household of the northern state, the chief minister said there was no power in Uttar Pradesh during their reign.

"Before 2017, there was no electricity. We need to ask those promising 300 units of free electricity how they will distribute electricity for free when there was no electricity during their tenure," the BJP leader added.

The SP on Monday released its first list of as many as 159 candidates for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh polls. Yadav too will debut in the state poll race from Karhal constituency, while jailed party colleague, MP Azam Khan, has been fielded from his home turf Rampur.

The saffron party, on the other hand, has released the names of 197 candidates so far, including Adityanath’s candidature from Gorakhpur constituency. The BJP is contesting the elections in alliance with the Apna Dal and the Nishad Party.

The Assembly in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases between February 10 and March 7.