UP polls: Youth Congress state general secretary expelled for 6 years

Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) has expelled Youth Congress state general secretary Jitendra Tiwari for six years from the party on the charges of indiscipline and anti-party activities. Tiwari has been accused of levelling false allegations against senior party leaders of seeking money to provide tickets in state assembly polls, informed Congress office-bearers while confirming the development.

Tiwari was seeking a party ticket to contest UP polls from Karachhana assembly seat of Prayagraj district as a Congress candidate and he allegedly ransacked the party’s district committee office at Zero road, a few days back, upset over being denied the ticket. The party has entered Rinki Patel as its candidate from Karachhana seat.

Congress’s district spokesman Haseeb Ahmad said that Tiwari was working against the party interests during the state assembly polls. The action against Tiwari was initiated by the UPCC, on the recommendations of the Prayagraj district Congress committee, he said.

“After the announcement of candidates by party high command on February 7, Tiwari, who was seeking a ticket from Karachhana assembly seat, had levelled allegations against senior party leaders of seeking money to offer ticket. He then, along with his supporters, had also ransacked furniture and posters at the office of District Congress Committee at Zero Road and also damaged the portraits of senior party leaders, which finally led to action against him,” Haseeb said.

Tiwari, on the other hand, denied allegations of him being involved in any way in the alleged ransacking of the party’s district committee office on Zero road. “I was present at the district collectorate the whole day when the alleged incident took place,” he maintained.

Tiwari said that he has been a member of the NSUI and the Youth Congress since 2007 and has taken part in all the party initiatives. “I had applied for a ticket as per set norms in November 2021 when the party invited applications, but the party chose the wife of a leader who has recently joined the party over me, which I believe is unjust. I now plan to meet senior Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi and apprise her of the unjust action taken against me,” he maintained.

