UP assembly election: Opposition parties dismiss exit polls

Most opposition parties in the state have dismissed the exit polls that came out on Monday soon after the end of the seventh and final phase of polling in the UP assembly election.

Rejecting surveys that showed that the BJP had an edge in the UP assembly election, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav claimed that the ruling party will be wiped out from the state when the results are declared on March 10. The Samajwadi Party is the main opposition part y in Uttar Pradesh.

“Let them show whatever they have got. We are winning with a majority,” he said, dismissing predictions earlier on some TV channels.

Akhilesh claimed that the SP-led alliance will form the next government in Uttar Pradesh with over 300 seats. Akhilesh’s uncle and SP chief national general secretary, Ram Gopal Yadav, in a tweet in Hindi, called the exit polls “monetised.”

“The SP alliance is winning 300+ seats. The candidates and workers must stay alert during the counting of voting and make preparations to unfurl the victory flag on March 10,” he added.

The Congress, too, dismissed the surveys. “All the exit polls will prove wrong again. There is a wave of change and the Congress will be able to form the next government in Uttar Pradesh,” said Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee digital media in charge Anshu Awasthi.

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) that had been petitioning the Election Commission, over the years, against the opinion polls and exit polls, too, claimed victory on the result day on March 10. Bahujan Samaj Party national general secretary Satish Chandra Mishra, in a tweet in Hindi (without mentioning exit polls), said: “With the blessings of the public, the BSP government will come on March 10.”

UP deputy chief minister and senior BJP leader Keshav Prasad Maurya wrote on the indigenous microblogging site Koo: “Even the exit polls punctured the claims of Shir Akhilesh Yadav and his bicycle, this means that on March 10 the people will turn the Samajwadi Party into ‘Samapt-wadi (the end)’ Party’.”

Reacting to Akhilesh Yadav’s claim of 300 seats, Maurya said: “Akhilesh Yadav, who had been claiming to win 400 seats, now has climbed down to 300. On March 10, the SP and allies will not be able to win even 100 seats.”