UP elections: Polling amid tight security in Prayagraj region

The fifth phase UP assembly polls for 22 seats of Prayagraj region took place peacefully amidst tight security on Sunday.

Prayagraj region includes 12 seats of Prayagraj, seven of Pratapgarh and three of Kaushambi districts.

However, there were some complaints of EVM malfunctioning and slow voting, and sporadic face-offs between some political parties in some areas. There were also a few complaints about names missing from voter’s list.

Polling began at a slow pace at 7 am in all the three districts but gradually picked up as the day progressed.

“Voting was peaceful across the district. No major untoward incident was reported,” said Prayagraj district election officer Sanjay Kumar Khatri.

Pratapgarh district magistrate/DEO Nitin Bansal, too, said polling across the district was peaceful barring minor incidents that were quickly dealt with.

In 2017, Prayagraj had witnessed a voter turnout of 54.13%; Pratapgarh 55.84% and Kaushambi 56.95%.

In Prayagraj, the first two hours witnessed a mere 7.07% voting but it more than doubled to 18.78% by 11am and further rose to 30.56% by 1 pm. The district saw polling touch 42.62% by 3 pm and reach 51.29% by 5 pm. Final voting figures were 53.77%.

Likewise, in Pratapgarh district also just 7.75% voters cast their votes by 9 am; by 11 am it was 20.09% and by 1 pm voting was 33.72%. The polling percentage touched 44.29% by 3 pm and reached 50.20% by 5 pm. Final voting figures were 52.65%.

In Kaushambi, 11.40% voters cast their votes by 9 am and the figure reached 25.03% by 11 am and further rose to 37.18% by 1pm. By 3 pm 48.66% and by 5pm 56.96% of the voters had cast their votes. Final voting figures were 59.56%.

Meanwhile, locals expressed anger over delay in start of polling due to EVM snags at many polling booths.

On the other hand, locals expressed anger in villages like Aandhi, Nahawai, Chakdiha and Chilbila etc after names of many voters were found missing from the voter’s list.

Fifty-year-old DN Tiwari, a resident of Nahawai, and four of his family members had to return without voting as their names were not in the voter’s list.

In Pratapgarh district, Congress and BJP workers clashed at a polling booth of Naudia polling station in Rampur Khas assembly constituency. Peace was ensured only after the Sangramgarh police took one individual each from both the sides into custody and sent them to the police station.