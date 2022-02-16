Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
UP Poll: Final 2nd phase voter turnout put at 64.42%, highest in Amroha

According to the election commission, Amroha topped the polls with 71.98 percent turnout, followed closely by Saharanpur with 71.13 percent.
Updated on Feb 16, 2022 12:30 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

The final average voter turnout in the nine districts that went to polls in the second phase on Monday was put at 64.42%, which is nearly 2% higher than 62.43% recorded in the first phase, but a little lower than what was recorded (65.53%) in 2017 assembly elections.

As per data released by the election commission here on Tuesday, Amroha topped with 71.98% voter turnout, closely followed by Saharanpur where the poll percentage was 71.13%.

Budaun with 59.24% recorded the lowest turnout while the second lowest turnout was in Shahajahanpur at 59.42%. These are the only two of the nine districts to record less than 60% voter turnout.

The commission data also put impersonation/bogus voting, interruption of polls due to violence, booth capturing and any other serious complaints at nil.

