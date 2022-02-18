UP Polls: Person who has a family understands its pain, says Akhilesh Yadav

Taking on BJP leaders over their ‘dynast’ jibe against him, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday said a person who has a family understands its pain and asked: “Will those without a family be able to feel the pain of families.”

Addressing election meetings in Jalaun and Unnao, he said “They are terming me a ‘ghor pariwarvadi’ (ultimate dynast). A person who has a family understands the pain of the family. The BJP leaders do not have any family, will they be able to feel the pain of families? Only a family person can understand his responsibility. A family person can understand what inflation is. People who have families are sitting here and they can feel (pain of) price rise. The youth feel (pain of) joblessness.”

Union home minister Amit Shah, in some of his campaign speeches, has said the ‘S’ in SP means ‘sampatti ikattha’ (amassing wealth) and ‘P’ means ‘pariwarwad’ (dynast).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also accused the SP of being ‘ghor pariwarvadi’.

Yadav alleged that the money deposited by people in banks after demonetisation has been stolen by industrialists, who have subsequently fled the country.

“Your money which was deposited in banks was stolen. A few days ago, an industrialist fled after taking more than ₹22,000 crore from 28 banks. He is not the first industrialist to have fled after taking money. Since the formation of BJP government, big industrialists have fled after taking money from banks,” he told the rally and asked “where do the industrialists who have fled belong to?”

He also raised the issue of stray cattle destroying crops in fields.

The SP president said his party-led alliance “has hit a century” after the first two phases of polling. It (alliance) will bag more than 200 seats at the end of fourth phase,” he said in Mohan, Unnao where he came for the second time 10 days.

In an apparent swipe at chief minister Yogi Adityanath, Yadav said, “The leader who wanted to end the ‘garmi’ (haughtiness) of others, and his supporters have been subdued by the people after the first phase (of polling). The support that we are getting has silenced BJP leaders.”

Jalaun will vote on February 20 in the third phase and Unnao in the fourth phase on Febrary 23.

Yadav also held a roadshow in three assembly constituencies of Kanpur in support of party candidates.