UP Polls: Vote for making India strong, says Modi in Uttar Pradesh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday once again made a veiled reference to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war while speaking about the “global turmoil” being witnessed at the moment, and added that vote of the people in Uttar Pradesh should be as much for local issues, as for making a “strong India”.

This is the third time during the UP election campaign that Modi linked the people’s vote to making of a strong India.

Addressing a public meeting in Maharajganj that borders Nepal, Modi also spoke of his government’s plan to develop villages which share international borders as proof of his government’s resolve to strengthen the country’s security.

“Maharajganj ka ye kshetra seema se laga hua hai aur seema par shaant ksehtra ho, ya chunauti bhara, wahan rehna wala baccha baccha janta ki desh ke samarthya ka kya mahatva hota hai .. jitna samarathya hoga, utna mahatva (Maharajganj is a border district and each child from border areas knows the value of country’s capability),” Modi said.

Modi referred to infrastructure development on the Indo-Nepal border and the main roads of the border areas are now being developed into four lane highways.

“The Kushinagar international airport in the region will usher in global connectivity and unleash development, and our vibrant village programme would make our border villages vibrant and strong,” Modi said.

“The world is facing challenging times and none can remain isolated in such a scenario. We are trying to strengthen India from farming to military might, from seas to space, and UP has to play an important role in this,” the PM said.

“Iss baar aapka vote gaon, gali, mohalle ke liye to hai hi, saath saath aapka vote Bharat ko takatwar banane ke liye bhi hai, iss baar aapka vote samarthya desh, sashakt uttar Pradesh ke liye hai, ye ghor parivarvadi Bharat ko kabhi sashakt nahi bana sakte (this time your vote is as much for local issues, as for making India and UP strong. These dynasts can’t help in this,” he said while flaying the Samajwadi Party.

To make a case against “dynasts”, Modi cited how during the Covid surge, the indigenous Covid vaccine was referred to as “Modi and BJP vaccine” and how attempts were made to “mislead the masses” against the Indian vaccine.

“Attempts were made to incite the poor against the Covid vaccine despite the fact that India left behind many big countries by administering 175 crore vaccine doses to the the people.

“The successful vaccination is proof of a powerful, self-reliant India but that’s what these dynasts don’t want and that is why it is imperative that they are defeated in each assembly constituency.” Modi said.

“The Opposition shouldn’t win any constituency, they must be defeated in all,” he said while seeking votes for BJP and its OBC allies Apna Dal and Nishad party.

“UP never forgives those who attack the country’s belief, its self-reliance and you should send a strong message of this through your vote,” he added.

In Ballia, where he addressed his second rally of the day, Modi spoke of how his government had worked for small farmers. “A majority of farmers have meager land holding and I know their pain. Keeping them in mind, we launched the PM Kisan Samman Yojana. In Ballia alone we deposited ₹700 crore in farmers’ accounts,” Modi said

He recalled that in 2016 he had launched the Ujjawala free cooking gas connection scheme from Ballia.