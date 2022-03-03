UP Polls: Why no bulldozer in Varanasi region, asks Priyanka

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday flayed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on various issues, in Chandauli district, which is about 50 km from Varanasi, the PM’s Lok Sabha constituency.

She also targeted chief minister Yogi Adityanath and questioned him on the Mafiosi in the Varanasi region that includes Chandauli.

“This region has big Mafiosi. Why did your bulldozer not work here,” she said while addressing a public meeting at Sakaldiha in Chandauli.

As the 2022 assembly elections near an end, Priyanka is camping at Kabir Chaura Math, Varanasi. She reached there on Wednesday night. On Thursday, she addressed public meetings in districts close to Varanasi. She also held a road show in Rohania, Varanasi and went to the houses of ‘tabla’ player Pt. Kishan Maharaj, noted classical kathak dancer Sitara Devi and Pt Bundi Maharaj to pay her respects to them.

The Congress has given 40 percent tickets to women candidates, who include rape and violence victims, in the assembly elections. She has been raising issues concerning women and did the same in Chandauli again.

Speaking at the public meeting, she said: “If you want to empower your daughter, it’s only the Congress that can do it.”

Priyanka also raised the issue of stray cattle and spoke about how the Congress government in Chhattisgarh had dealt with the issue.

She used the occasion to target BSP, SP and BJP alike for raising religion and caste issues in elections. She said the leaders of these parties did not do anything for the people as they were aware that the votes would be cast on the basis of religion and caste.

“You have committed a mistake by encouraging politics of caste and religion,” she said.

Priyanka spoke about how electing a responsible person was a greater responsibility of the people. “You go to vote keeping your eyes closed. Your responsibility is greater,” she said.

She also referred to the functioning of her father, former Prime minister late Rajiv Gandhi, who she said was concerned for the people and went to villages driving his jeep himself.

She spoke of the public sector undertakings (PSUs), set up by Congress governments and first Prime Minister late Jawahar Lal Nehru, to make her point about how the BJP government was selling these PSUs.

She said Modi did not care for the people, but was now camping for three days in Varanasi due to elections.

