UP Assembly elections 2022 LIVE: Polling for second phase to begin at 7am

Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 Live Updates: Voting for the second phase will begin at 7am and go on till 6pm. 
Two crore voters will decide the fate of 586 candidates in the second phase of assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.
Two crore voters will decide the fate of 586 candidates in the second phase of assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.(HT file photo. Representative image)
Updated on Feb 14, 2022 06:46 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi
In a few hours from now, Uttar Pradesh will go into the second phase of voting in 55 assembly constituencies. The voting process will begin at 7 am and go on till 6 pm. In this phase, two crore voters will decide the fate of 586 candidates.

The assembly constituencies are spread across nine districts- Saharanpur, Bijnor, Moradabad, Sambhal, Rampur, Amroha, Budaun, Bareilly, and Shahjahanpur.

Among these 55 seats, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 38 in the 2017 elections, followed by the Samajwadi Party (SP) at 13, the Congress and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) with two seats each.

Some of the prominent candidates contesting in the second phase of elections on Monday include SP leader Azam Khan (Rampur) and state ministers Baldev Singh Aulakh (Bilaspur) and Suresh Khanna (Bilaspur).

In the Nakud Assembly seat, the BJP will face competition from its former leader and former state minister Dharam Singh Saini, who jumped ship to the SP. The saffron party has fielded Mukesh Chaudhary against Saini.

In the first phase of assembly elections for 58 assembly constituencies on February 10, Uttar Pradesh recorded a voter turnout of over 60%.

 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Feb 14, 2022 06:46 AM IST

    PM Modi urges eligible voters to vote in record numbers

  • Feb 14, 2022 06:24 AM IST

    Azam Khan, former UP minister Dharam Singh Saini among major candidates in the fray

    The major candidates for the second phase of assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh include Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan, state ministers Baldev Singh Aulakh and Suresh Khanna, and former Yogi minister Dharam Singh Saini who joined the SP. 

  • Feb 14, 2022 06:18 AM IST

    Second phase of polling to begin in Uttar Pradesh

    The second phase of elections for 55 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will begin at 7am. 

Topics
uttar pradesh bjp congress samajwadi party
uttar pradesh assembly election

Updated on Feb 14, 2022 06:46 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi
uttar pradesh assembly election

UP polls: Understanding shifts in caste, religious identities

  • Hindu-Muslim polarisation is not as outwardly visible despite being an everyday reality. Many Jats, who once openly voted on the basis of a “Hindu identity”, are fighting the election side-by-side with Muslims due to the Samajwadi Party (SP)-Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) alliance.
Supporters gather at an election rally addressed by Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of state elections in Kasganj, Uttar Pradesh, India, Friday, February 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh)
Supporters gather at an election rally addressed by Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of state elections in Kasganj, Uttar Pradesh, India, Friday, February 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh)
Published on Feb 14, 2022 03:42 AM IST
ByBhanu Joshi, Neelanjan Sircar, New Delhi
uttar pradesh assembly election

UP polls: BSP fields its state president Bhim Rajbhar from Mukhtar Ansari’s Mau

Uttar Pradesh assembly election 2022: The BSP has named 47 candidates on its list for the seventh phase of the UP polls. The list has 17 OBCs, 14 upper castes, 11 Dalits and five Muslims
Uttar Pradesh BSP president Bhim Rajbhar will enter the fray in Mau. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Uttar Pradesh BSP president Bhim Rajbhar will enter the fray in Mau. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Updated on Feb 14, 2022 12:44 AM IST
ByRajesh Kumar Singh, Lucknow
uttar pradesh assembly election

UP polls: Parties announce string of sops to woo students

Uttar Pradesh assembly election 2022: The major parties released their manifestos in quick succession and promised a bouquet of bonanzas
The aspirations of students has been the focal point of the parties in the fray for the UP polls. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)
The aspirations of students has been the focal point of the parties in the fray for the UP polls. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)
Updated on Feb 14, 2022 12:55 AM IST
ByRajeev Mullick, Lucknow
uttar pradesh assembly election

BJP backed by all sects due to issue-based support, PM’s welfare policies: Shah

There is a formidable alliance that the BJP is up against in Uttar Pradesh.
BJP backed by all sections due to issue-based support and PM Modi’s welfare policies: Amit Shah
BJP backed by all sections due to issue-based support and PM Modi’s welfare policies: Amit Shah
Updated on Feb 14, 2022 01:18 AM IST
BySmriti Kak Ramachandran, Shashi Shekhar
uttar pradesh assembly election

Uttar Pradesh phase 2 polls: Fate of 586 candidates to be sealed today

On Monday, 20 million voters will decide the fate of 586 contestants in the second phase of assembly elections in nine districts comprising 55 assembly constituencies. The Election Commission’s ban on in-person rallies and road shows ended on February 10.
Polling officials checking the Electronic Voting Machine (EVMs) and other necessary inputs required for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election, at a distribution centre, in Budaun on Sunday, February 13, 2022. (ANI Photo)
Polling officials checking the Electronic Voting Machine (EVMs) and other necessary inputs required for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election, at a distribution centre, in Budaun on Sunday, February 13, 2022. (ANI Photo)
Updated on Feb 14, 2022 03:21 AM IST
ByHT Correspondents, Lucknow
uttar pradesh assembly election

UP polls: It’s former Kanpur police commissioner Asim Arun vs three-time MLA in Kannauj Sadar

Uttar Pradesh assembly election 2022: Asim Arun, who took voluntary retirement from the Indian Police Service in January, is up against Samajwadi Party’s Anil Dohrey in Kannauj Sadar
Former Kanpur police commissioner Asim Arun speaks to an elderly man during the campaign for the UP polls in Kannauj Sadar. (HT Correspondent)
Former Kanpur police commissioner Asim Arun speaks to an elderly man during the campaign for the UP polls in Kannauj Sadar. (HT Correspondent)
Published on Feb 13, 2022 11:57 PM IST
ByHaidar Naqvi, Kanpur
uttar pradesh assembly election

UP polls: Delhi CM Kejriwal’s rally in Lucknow on Feb 21

Kejriwal, other senior AAP leaders to also address public meetings in other parts of UP from Feb 21
Kejriwal, other senior AAP leaders to also address public meetings in other parts of UP from Feb 21 (HT file)
Kejriwal, other senior AAP leaders to also address public meetings in other parts of UP from Feb 21 (HT file)
Published on Feb 13, 2022 11:31 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
uttar pradesh assembly election

UP polls: 46 candidates in fray on five assembly seats of Ayodhya

With the release of the final list, forty-six candidates are now in the fray in five assembly constituencies of Ayodhya district which will go to poll in the sixth-phase of 2022 UP polls on March 3
BJP and Samajwadi Party in direct contest on all the five assembly seats of Ayodhya (For Representation)
BJP and Samajwadi Party in direct contest on all the five assembly seats of Ayodhya (For Representation)
Published on Feb 13, 2022 11:21 PM IST
ByPawan Dixit, Lucknow
uttar pradesh assembly election

UP polls: Senior minister Suresh Khanna looking for ninth straight win in Shahjahanpur

Uttar Pradesh assembly election 2022: While the BJP has campaigned extensively in the district, its rivals, including the Samajwadi Party, the Bahujan Samaj Party and the Congress, have mobilised their resources in a bid to halt Suresh Khanna’s winning spree
Uttar Pradesh finance and parliamentary affairs minister Suresh Khanna is the BJP candidate for the Shahajahanpur assembly seat. (FILE PHOTO)
Uttar Pradesh finance and parliamentary affairs minister Suresh Khanna is the BJP candidate for the Shahajahanpur assembly seat. (FILE PHOTO)
Published on Feb 13, 2022 11:18 PM IST
ByRajesh Kumar Singh, Lucknow
uttar pradesh assembly election

From Mustang GT to BMW, these candidates own a range of luxury vehicles

Several politicians in fray from Prayagraj region in 2022 UP assembly polls are owners of swanky cars
Several politicians in fray from Prayagraj region in 2022 UP assembly polls are owners of swanky cars (For Representation)
Several politicians in fray from Prayagraj region in 2022 UP assembly polls are owners of swanky cars (For Representation)
Published on Feb 13, 2022 11:02 PM IST
ByK Sandeep Kumar, Prayagraj
uttar pradesh assembly election

All you need to know about UP election 2022 second phase voting

A total of 55 constituencies spread across nine districts will go to polls in the second of seven phase elections
UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and BSP chief Mayawati
UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and BSP chief Mayawati
Published on Feb 13, 2022 10:22 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Aryan Prakash
uttar pradesh assembly election

UP election 2022: Full list of Assembly seats going to polls in second phase

  • As many as 586 candidates are in the fray for the polling on Monday, while around 2 crore voters will cast their votes in around 17,000 polling booths.
Polling in the state is scheduled in seven phases this time, with election results to be announced on March 10. (File Photo)
Polling in the state is scheduled in seven phases this time, with election results to be announced on March 10. (File Photo)
Updated on Feb 13, 2022 10:20 PM IST
Written by Shubhangi Gupta | Edited by Aryan Prakash, New Delhi
uttar pradesh assembly election

UP Polls: Paramilitary, police geared up to secure second phase

ADG of law and order, Prashant Kumar, said the deployment of forces had been done strategically, at polling stations, booths, vulnerable localities, inter-state barriers, quick response teams, flying squads and static squads to avert any trouble and conduct elections smoothly.
Eight assembly constituencies are deemed sensitive and special deployments have been made there. Prashant Kumar, additional director general (ADG), law and order, said Nagina, Dhampur, Bijnor, Asmoli, Sambhal, Deoband, Rampur Maniharan and Gangoh are among the sensitive constituencies. (For representation purpose)
Eight assembly constituencies are deemed sensitive and special deployments have been made there. Prashant Kumar, additional director general (ADG), law and order, said Nagina, Dhampur, Bijnor, Asmoli, Sambhal, Deoband, Rampur Maniharan and Gangoh are among the sensitive constituencies. (For representation purpose)
Published on Feb 13, 2022 10:13 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
uttar pradesh assembly election

UP Polls: Adequate steps in place for free and fair voting, says EC

Approximately 2.02 crore voters are expected to exercise their franchise in the second phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections on Monday, which will be held in nine districts and 55 assembly segments.
According to Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Ajay Kumar Shukla, adequate steps have been taken to ensure free, fair and peaceful elections. Among the total electorate of 2.02 crore, 0.94 crore are women, 1.07 crore are men, and 1,269 are transgender. (HT FILE PHOTO)
According to Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Ajay Kumar Shukla, adequate steps have been taken to ensure free, fair and peaceful elections. Among the total electorate of 2.02 crore, 0.94 crore are women, 1.07 crore are men, and 1,269 are transgender. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Updated on Feb 13, 2022 10:05 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
