UP Assembly elections 2022 LIVE: Polling for second phase to begin at 7am

In a few hours from now, Uttar Pradesh will go into the second phase of voting in 55 assembly constituencies. The voting process will begin at 7 am and go on till 6 pm. In this phase, two crore voters will decide the fate of 586 candidates.
The assembly constituencies are spread across nine districts- Saharanpur, Bijnor, Moradabad, Sambhal, Rampur, Amroha, Budaun, Bareilly, and Shahjahanpur.
Among these 55 seats, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 38 in the 2017 elections, followed by the Samajwadi Party (SP) at 13, the Congress and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) with two seats each.
Some of the prominent candidates contesting in the second phase of elections on Monday include SP leader Azam Khan (Rampur) and state ministers Baldev Singh Aulakh (Bilaspur) and Suresh Khanna (Bilaspur).
In the Nakud Assembly seat, the BJP will face competition from its former leader and former state minister Dharam Singh Saini, who jumped ship to the SP. The saffron party has fielded Mukesh Chaudhary against Saini.
In the first phase of assembly elections for 58 assembly constituencies on February 10, Uttar Pradesh recorded a voter turnout of over 60%.
Follow all the updates here:
Feb 14, 2022 06:46 AM IST
PM Modi urges eligible voters to vote in record numbers
Polling will be held across Uttarakhand, Goa and in parts of Uttar Pradesh. I call upon all those whose are eligible to vote today to do so in record numbers and strengthen the festival of democracy.
Azam Khan, former UP minister Dharam Singh Saini among major candidates in the fray
The major candidates for the second phase of assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh include Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan, state ministers Baldev Singh Aulakh and Suresh Khanna, and former Yogi minister Dharam Singh Saini who joined the SP.
Feb 14, 2022 06:18 AM IST
Second phase of polling to begin in Uttar Pradesh
The second phase of elections for 55 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will begin at 7am.
Hindu-Muslim polarisation is not as outwardly visible despite being an everyday reality. Many Jats, who once openly voted on the basis of a “Hindu identity”, are fighting the election side-by-side with Muslims due to the Samajwadi Party (SP)-Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) alliance.
On Monday, 20 million voters will decide the fate of 586 contestants in the second phase of assembly elections in nine districts comprising 55 assembly constituencies. The Election Commission’s ban on in-person rallies and road shows ended on February 10.
Uttar Pradesh assembly election 2022: While the BJP has campaigned extensively in the district, its rivals, including the Samajwadi Party, the Bahujan Samaj Party and the Congress, have mobilised their resources in a bid to halt Suresh Khanna’s winning spree
ADG of law and order, Prashant Kumar, said the deployment of forces had been done strategically, at polling stations, booths, vulnerable localities, inter-state barriers, quick response teams, flying squads and static squads to avert any trouble and conduct elections smoothly.
Approximately 2.02 crore voters are expected to exercise their franchise in the second phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections on Monday, which will be held in nine districts and 55 assembly segments.