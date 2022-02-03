Uttar Pradesh became India's second-largest economy in 5 years: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday accused the previous governments of not paying attention on the state, and claimed that the current Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) dispensation propelled the state’s economy from number 6 to number 2 in the country. Campaigning ahead of the first phase of assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, he also said that the state saw no riots or terror activities in the last five years.

“UP's economy from 1947-to 2017 was at 6th, 7th spot (in the country). No work was done in 70 years. But in merely 5 years, we have successfully helped the UP economy reach the 2nd spot, " Adityanath said at a press briefing.

“UP is the first state to deploy women police personnel at all gram panchayats, to initiate joint patrolling. It's also the first state that saw no riots, terror activities in the last 5 years and first state to use new technology to promote e-Prosecution,” he added.

The chief minister then listed the steps taken by his government in tackling the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic.

“In the second wave, we set up over 551 oxygen plants in view of oxygen crisis. We have also managed to successfully contain the third wave. Active cases in the state have reduced by about 60,000 in the last 15 days,” said Adityanath.

The chief minister and top BJP leaders have been campaigning aggressively in the western region, where voting will be held in the first phase on February 10. Adityanath was in Mathura on Wednesday, where he lashed out at the parties which seek to challenge the BJP in the upcoming elections and urged the voters to bring his party back in power.

He complimented Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his handling of the pandemic and held responsible massive vaccination for the stemming of the third wave.

Union home minister Amit Shah and other senior leaders have also been deployed by the central leadership team to campaign in western Uttar Pradesh.

Elections for the 403 Assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases. The polling will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7 in seven phases. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.