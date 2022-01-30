VIP culture changed into 'Every Person is Important' under BJP-ruled UP: Rajnath

Union defence minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Uttar Pradesh government has transformed the VIP culture in the state to 'Every Person is Important' (EPI) culture.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He made the remarks while addressing the audience during a 'Prabhavi Matdaata Samvad' (effective voter dialogue) programme in Kasganj. During the event, Singh also lauded the work done by the Centre and the state government, both helmed by the BJP.

"Uttar Pradesh has seen rapid development in last five years. Our government has changed the VIP culture into EPI- 'Every Person is Important' culture," news agency ANI quoted him as saying.

The minister emphasised that the upcoming election in the state was not only about forming a new government but also scripting the destiny of the state.

Rajnath claimed there were no corruption charges against the BJP governments while asserting there were charges against the previous governments of Congress and Samajwadi Party at the Centre and state respectively.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"There is no charge of corruption against our governments. It is not a small feat. Be it the previous Congress or Samajwadi Party government, they had allegations of corruption against them. I can proudly say that there are no such allegations against the Modi government at the Centre and Yogi government in Uttar Pradesh," ANI further quoted him as saying.

Uttar Pradesh will see a seven-phased polling for its 403-member assembly between February 10 and March 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

(With agency inputs)