Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Elections / Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election / Watch: PM Modi plays 'damru' at Varanasi's Kashi Vishwanath temple
uttar pradesh assembly election

Watch: PM Modi plays 'damru' at Varanasi's Kashi Vishwanath temple

Modi also offered prayers at the temple after holding a roadshow in his parliamentary constituency ahead of the last and the seventh phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections slated to be held on March 7.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets supporters during a roadshow for the seventh and last phase of UP Assembly elections, in Varanasi, Friday, (PTI)
Published on Mar 04, 2022 08:49 PM IST
Written by Shubhangi Gupta | Edited by Aryan Prakash, New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was spotted trying his hands at 'damru' during his visit to the city of Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh. Modi was spotted playing damru, a small two-headed musical instrument, at Kashi Vishwanath temple located in the holy city, which is also his Lok Sabha constituency.

In a video shared by news agency ANI, the prime minister is seen dressed in traditional attire and playing a ‘damru’ as people in the background cheer for him. He leaves shortly after handing over the musical instrument to the people gathered around to watch him at the temple.

RELATED STORIES

Modi also offered prayers at the temple after holding a roadshow in his parliamentary constituency ahead of the last and the seventh phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections slated to be held on March 7.

People gathered in huge numbers to watch Modi as he held the roadshow across the city. They welcomed him with the chants of "Jai Shree Ram", "Har Har Modi" and "Har Har Mahadev". Many people were also seen blowing conch while chanting these slogans in support of the prime minister. Some people participated in the roadshow carrying various flags including the tricolour, the BJP flag and a flag with "Om" written on it.

The Varanasi Lok Sabha seat comprises five Assembly constituencies of Rohaniya, Varanasi North, Varanasi South, Varanasi Cantt. and Sevapuri. The counting of votes for the ongoing election will take place on March 10.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
up assembly assembly election narendra modi uttar pradesh
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP