Home / Elections / Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election / UP polls: PM Modi leads massive roadshow in Varanasi. Watch video
uttar pradesh assembly election

UP polls: PM Modi leads massive roadshow in Varanasi. Watch video

UP election 2022: Varanasi goes to polls in the seventh phase on March 7
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets supporters during his roadshow in Varanasi(Twitter/BJP)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets supporters during his roadshow in Varanasi(Twitter/BJP)
Published on Mar 04, 2022 04:23 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is leading a mega roadshow in his constituency Varanasi which goes to polls in the seventh phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections on March 7. Before the roadshow, PM Modi garlanded the statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his arrival in his Lok Sabha constituency. 

The roadshow started from the Maldahiya roundabout and will end at the chowk from where the prime minister will go to the Kashi Vishwanath temple and offer prayers. 

It is the same spot where PM Modi had held his first roadshow after filing his nomination in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. 

After offering prayers, he will address a rally at the Khajuria village in the last leg of the campaign. The prime minister will spend the night at the Diesel Locomotive Work (DLW) guest house in the city. 

The Varanasi Lok Sabha seat comprises five assembly constituencies of Rohaniya, Varanasi North, Varanasi South, Varanasi Cantt. and Sevapuri.

The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

Full UP Assembly election coverage here

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
up election
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 04, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out