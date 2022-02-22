Will check people’s migration, restore old pension scheme: Maya

Continuing her attack on the opinion polls and media surveys on the outcome of the ongoing UP assembly polls, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Tuesday called upon party supporters to prove them wrong by bringing BSP back to power in the state with an absolute majority.

She also alleged that the rival political parties were “misusing” the opinion polls and surveys in their favour by creating confusion among the voters. Addressing a public meeting Payagpur area of Bahraich district, Mayawati hit out at the opinion polls and surveys which, she alleged, were showing the UP polls as a contest between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Samajwadi Party (SP) with the BSP out of race at the behest of the rival parties.

During the 2007 polls, the media in opinion polls and surveys had said the BSP was fighting for the third position. Proving them all wrong, the BSP had then formed the government with an absolute majority. In 2022 polls too, the party supporters should repeat the 2007 performance, she said.

Mayawati said the party supporters should take a vow that they will fast till they cast their votes on the polling day. Women should take lead in voting. “They should first exercise their franchise and then do their household chores,” she said. Polling in Bahraich will be held in the fifth of the seven-phase elections on February 27.

“Large turnout in the public meetings of the BSP across the state is a clear indication that voters have made up their mind to make the BSP government in UP for the fifth time,” she claimed. Reminding the party supporters of the BSP election slogan— “Har polling booth ko jitana hain, BSP ko satta mein lana hain (every polling booth has to be won, BSP has to be brought to power)”, Mayawati said the people should know why it was necessary to bring the BSP to power in UP.

Highlights the performance of the earlier four BSP governments in UP—1993, 95, 2002 and 2007-12—Mayawati said the four BSP governments worked for the welfare of the masses without any discrimination on caste or religion. UP moved fast on the path of development with launch of several projects.

The SP and BJP governments failed to launch new development or welfare schemes. They merely adopted the schemes and projects of the BSP government and launched them by changing their names. After the formation of the BSP government, old schemes and project will be relaunched. Migration of the people to other states will be checked and they will be given employment opportunity in their home state. The poor will be allotted land for livelihood as well as to generate employment, she promised.

The dignity and respect of the Dalits icon will be restored. The BSP government will establish rule of law. The exploitation of people on the basis of caste and religion will be checked. The goondas, mafias, gangsters and criminals will be behind bars. The controversial rules and laws passed by the BJP government at the Centre will not be implemented in UP under the BSP rule. The cases lodged against the people holding dharnas and demonstrations by the BJP government to suppress a particular community will be withdrawn after proper investigation, Mayawati said.

The old pension scheme for the government employees will be restored. The BSP government will also set up a commission to implement the long pending demands of the government employees. Terming the BJP, SP and Congress as anti-dalit, the BSP chief called upon the voters to reject these parties and support the BSP in the ongoing UP assembly polls.

Mayawati alleged the Samajwadi Party, the BJP and the Congress “never respected our great men nor did any good to the people of our society”. “The Congress has been playing with the interests of dalits and Adivasis and due to wrong policies, it is out of power both at the Centre and in states,” she said.

Mayawati said the Congress while in power at the Centre and in most states was “casteist, and against Dalits, tribals and other backward classes.” “The Congress did not give Bharat Ratna to Baba Saheb (Ambedkar) and refrained from declaring national mourning following Kanshi Ram’s death. Congress did not even implement the Mandal Commission recommendations,” she added. Later, on the initiative of the BSP, the Bharat Ratna was conferred on Dr Ambedkar and the Mandal Commission report was implemented during the VP Singh government, she said.

The SP government changed the names of the districts, institutions, projects and schemes launched by the BSP government after Dalit icons. The criminal elements had a free run while the common man and the weaker section of the society were harassed. “Due to wrong policies of the BJP government, the price of essential commodities has increased. It indulged in the politics of hate and the harassment of dalit community has increased,” she alleged.