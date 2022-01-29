Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Elections / Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election / Yogi, Akhilesh competing to be greater Hindu than Modi: Owaisi
uttar pradesh assembly election

Yogi, Akhilesh competing to be greater Hindu than Modi: Owaisi

The fight between Yogi and Akhilesh is not about social justice, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said. 
Asaduddin Owaisi spoke to the media about candidate list on Saturday. (ANI)
Published on Jan 29, 2022 08:24 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Poulomi Ghosh

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi who has gone all out in teh campaigning for his party in Uttar Pradesh ahead of UP Assembly Election 2022 on Saturday said the fight between Akhilesh and Yogi is not about social justice. Both of them are competing to become a greater Hindu than Modi. "It's not about social justice. The fight is over who is a greater Hindu between Yogi or Akhilesh. Both are competing to become a greater Hindu than Modi...If one talks about a temple, other talks about another temple," Owaisi said.

Watch video

 

AIMIM has announced an alliance Bhagidari Parivartan Morcha with Jan Adhikaar Party of former UP minister Babu Singh Kushwaha and an all-India body of backward, Dalit and minority communities. The alliance will contest in about 100 seats, Owaisi has said.

On Saturday, Owaisi said all parties under Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha decided that Babu Singh Kushwaha will be the convener. "If we win, then he'll be our chief minister for the first 2.5 years and for the remaining 2.5 years, we will have Dalit CM. There will be 3 Deputy CMs -one from Muslim community and 2 from backward communities," Owaisi said.

