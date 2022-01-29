Yogi, Akhilesh competing to be greater Hindu than Modi: Owaisi

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi who has gone all out in teh campaigning for his party in Uttar Pradesh ahead of UP Assembly Election 2022 on Saturday said the fight between Akhilesh and Yogi is not about social justice. Both of them are competing to become a greater Hindu than Modi. "It's not about social justice. The fight is over who is a greater Hindu between Yogi or Akhilesh. Both are competing to become a greater Hindu than Modi...If one talks about a temple, other talks about another temple," Owaisi said.

AIMIM has announced an alliance Bhagidari Parivartan Morcha with Jan Adhikaar Party of former UP minister Babu Singh Kushwaha and an all-India body of backward, Dalit and minority communities. The alliance will contest in about 100 seats, Owaisi has said.

On Saturday, Owaisi said all parties under Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha decided that Babu Singh Kushwaha will be the convener. "If we win, then he'll be our chief minister for the first 2.5 years and for the remaining 2.5 years, we will have Dalit CM. There will be 3 Deputy CMs -one from Muslim community and 2 from backward communities," Owaisi said.