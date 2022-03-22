Ahead of his 2.0 govt, Yogi to attend Dhami’s swearing-in

Ahead of beginning his second consecutive innings as Uttar Pradesh chief minister on Friday, Yogi Adityanath would fly to Uttarakhand to attend the swearing-in of Pushkar Singh Dhami’s government in the hill state on Wednesday.

Dhami, who was the third chief minister BJP changed in the election year in Uttarakhand, lost his election but helped his party ride over anti-incumbency. He would take oath as the eleventh chief minister of the state. “The CM is expected to reach the Jolly Grant international airport at Dehradun around 1am and would from there take a helicopter to reach the Parade Ground venue for the swearing-in,” a BJP leader said.

After the swearing-in in the hill state, Yogi Adityanath is expected to fly back to Lucknow to participate in the core committee meetings to decide the modalities of his 2.0 government. Interestingly, Dhami too is expected to be present when Adityanath takes oath as chief minister of the state. There is much speculation on how many ministers will take oath with Yogi but BJP leaders said that party’s core committee meetings are not just about government composition.

“Talks aren’t just on who will be ministers and the composition of the government. They are also on ensuring delivery of commitments that the party made to the people in the run-up to the elections. Like in 2017, when we started the first cabinet meeting by waiving farmers’ loans, this time too, big ticket announcements would be rolled out soon after swearing-in and much energy and focus is being invested towards that,” a BJP leader said.

The BJP has already asked all its 255 lawmakers to be present in the state capital for the legislative party meeting on Thursday. The meeting would be held in the presence of Union home minister Amit Shah who has been named party’s central observer for overseeing the process of government formation in UP.

UP BJP chief Swatantra Dev and state general secretary (organisation) Sunil Bansal, who have been working for coordinating the party efforts for a grand swearing-in of the first same party government in 37 years to be voted to power for a consecutive term, on Tuesday tasked lawmakers with specific responsibilities.

Meanwhile, BJP’s Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Bajpai said that there could be three deputy chief ministers this time. “I think both Keshav Prasad Maurya ji and Dinesh Sharma ji would be deputy chief ministers again and there could be one more deputy chief minister this time,” he said in Delhi. This is the first time any BJP leader has spoken on the likely composition of Yogi Adityanath’s 2.0 government. “He may have lost the elections but I think he is a senior leader who couldn’t devote enough time to his own seat as he was campaigning for other candidates throughout the state. So, I think the loss doesn’t take anything away from his stature,” Bajpai said on Maurya. Despite his loss, Maurya continues to be an MLC.

Lucknow mayor Sanyukta Bhatia visited the Atal Bihari Vajpayee stadium in Lucknow to oversee preparations for the swearing-in ceremony in which top leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi; defence minister Rajnath Singh; Union home minister Amit Shah; BJP chief JP Nadda, chief ministers and deputy chief ministers of BJP-ruled states would be participating. The BJP has also invited cadres from the state to the swearing-in.

