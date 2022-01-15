'Akhilesh just wants Dalit vote bank': Chandrashekhar Azad says no alliance with Samajwadi Party

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad on Saturday said an alliance with Akhilesh Yadav’s Samajwadi Party could not happen since he felt that the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister just wanted Dalit vote bank and not a Dalit leader. Azad, a Dalit-Bahujan rights activist, said he tried for over a month to form an alliance with the Samajwadi Party but it didn’t fructify, alleging that Akhilesh Yadav humiliated the people of Bahujan Samaj

“After all the discussions, in the end, I felt that Akhilesh Yadav does not want Dalits in this alliance, he just wants Dalit vote bank. He humiliated the people of Bahujan Samaj, I tried for 1 month 3 days but the alliance could not happen,” ANI quoted Bhim Army chief as saying.

On Friday, Azad posted a cryptic tweet over the possible alliance with Samajwadi Party, saying it is not easy to defeat Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) without strength and unity. He said it is the responsibility of the leader of a coalition to respect and take care of the representation of all sections of the society.

“Today the Dalit class @yadavakhilesh in UP expects ji to fulfill this responsibility,” he wrote in Hindi.

Several BJP MLAs and two UP ministers in the Yogi Adityanath government, most of them backward caste leaders, resigned from the party and joined SP during a virtual rally on Friday in presence of Akhilesh Yadav. In identical resignation letters, all MLAs alleged that the interests of backwards and Dalits were neglected by the current government.

Following the virtual rally at SP's Lucknow office, the Uttar Pradesh police registered an FIR against the party for violating coronavirus disease (Covid-19) protocols.

