Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Elections / Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election / 'Akhilesh just wants Dalit vote bank': Chandrashekhar Azad says no alliance with Samajwadi Party
uttar pradesh assembly election

'Akhilesh just wants Dalit vote bank': Chandrashekhar Azad says no alliance with Samajwadi Party

Bhim Army's Chandrashekhar Azad alleged that Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav humiliated the people of Bahujan Samaj.
 National President of Azad Samaj Party (Kanshiram) Chandrashekhar Azad (Ravan) during a press conference.(Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)
Published on Jan 15, 2022 11:29 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Kunal Gaurav

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad on Saturday said an alliance with Akhilesh Yadav’s Samajwadi Party could not happen since he felt that the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister just wanted Dalit vote bank and not a Dalit leader. Azad, a Dalit-Bahujan rights activist, said he tried for over a month to form an alliance with the Samajwadi Party but it didn’t fructify, alleging that Akhilesh Yadav humiliated the people of Bahujan Samaj

“After all the discussions, in the end, I felt that Akhilesh Yadav does not want Dalits in this alliance, he just wants Dalit vote bank. He humiliated the people of Bahujan Samaj, I tried for 1 month 3 days but the alliance could not happen,” ANI quoted Bhim Army chief as saying.

On Friday, Azad posted a cryptic tweet over the possible alliance with Samajwadi Party, saying it is not easy to defeat Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) without strength and unity. He said it is the responsibility of the leader of a coalition to respect and take care of the representation of all sections of the society.

“Today the Dalit class @yadavakhilesh in UP expects ji to fulfill this responsibility,” he wrote in Hindi.

RELATED STORIES

Several BJP MLAs and two UP ministers in the Yogi Adityanath government, most of them backward caste leaders, resigned from the party and joined SP during a virtual rally on Friday in presence of Akhilesh Yadav. In identical resignation letters, all MLAs alleged that the interests of backwards and Dalits were neglected by the current government.

Following the virtual rally at SP's Lucknow office, the Uttar Pradesh police registered an FIR against the party for violating coronavirus disease (Covid-19) protocols.

Full election coverage here

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
chandrashekhar azad samajwadi party
TRENDING TOPICS
India's Covid Cases
Omicron
Bengal Train Accident
Horoscope Today
Makar Sankranti 2022
Pongal 2022
Magh Bihu
Makar Sankranti
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP