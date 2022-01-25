U’khand polls: BJP likely to release manifesto today; big announcements for women, youth expected

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to release its manifesto for the Uttarakhand assembly election on Tuesday, according to news agency ANI. The manifesto has been prepared on the Centre's theme of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Vikas’.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Previously, the BJP had sent a ballot box in every assembly constituency in the state to take the public's opinion in the manifesto. The details were then compiled and handed over to the manifesto committee. The BJP also held multiple meetings regarding its manifesto.

This time, the saffron party's manifesto is expected to have big announcements for the hill state's women and youth, according to ANI. It is also likely to focus on tourism, agriculture, employment and farmers.

Elections to 70 assembly constituencies in Uttarakhand will be held in a single phase on February 14. The counting of votes and declaration of results will be on March 10.

The BJP is eyeing to form the government in Uttarakhand for a second consecutive time. It had won 57 seats out of 70 constituencies in the 2017 elections.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On January 20, the BJP released its first list of 59 candidates of which five were women. Chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami will contest from his current constituency Khatima, which has been a stronghold of the BJP since 2012.

State party president Madan Kaushik will again contest from the Haridwar constituency.

The first list of BJP candidates also includes a number of Congress defectors who revolted against the Harish Rawat government back in 2016. Most of these defectors, who are serving as state ministers, have been nominated from the seats they represent in the assembly.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON