EC notice to BJP over Rawat’s morphed photo

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday issued a notice to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Uttarakhand unit over allegedly posting a morphed photo of senior Congress leader and former chief minister Harish Rawat on its official Twitter handle.

The notice, a copy of which HT has seen, was issued a day after the Congress lodged a complaint with the state election commission claiming the ruling BJP posted a morphed image of Rawat depicting him as a cleric from a minority community on its Twitter handle (@BJP4UK).

The ECI sought a reply from the BJP state unit chief Madan Kaushik within 24 hours.

Kaushik couldn’t be reached for a comment. However, party state vice-president Devendra Bhasin said, “The legal team of the party will analyse the notice and give reply accordingly.”