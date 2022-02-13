U'khand polls: No Cong leader is opposing my name as CM face, says Harish Rawat

Day before Uttarakhand goes to polls, senior Congress leader Harish Rawat said nobody in the party had any objections to his name as the chief ministerial candidate, news agency ANI reported. On the issue of him not being announced as the Chief Ministerial candidate unlike Punjab, Rawat said the move was strategic.

“I do politics of struggle, not power. The party has told me that the election campaign will be led by me. We are fighting to win the elections. Nobody in the party has any objections to my name as the chief ministerial candidate. No party member has expressed any objection to my name,” the Congress leader told ANI.

Asked about the contradiction between his statements on presenting the Dalit CM in the state and and yet running for the post, Rawat said that he indeed wants to see a a Dalit CM in the state. "However, there is no deadline for the wish to be fulfilled," he added.

Rawat is in the electoral fray from the Lalkuan constituency. He is contesting elections from a new seat for the fourth time. Rawat had become the chief minister in 2014 after winning bypolls from Dharchula seat in Pithoragarh district. In 2017, he contested elections from Haridwar Rural and Kichha in Udham Singh Nagar but lost both. Read: Former CM Harish Rawat faces litmus test as he again contests from new seat

However, the Congress had announced change of seats of the party's campaign committee chairman Rawat and four other leaders in its third list.

The change has been done after the crisis within the party due to infighting among the leaders, as one of the working presidents of Uttarakhand Congress Ranjeet Rawat was uncomfortable with the candidature of Harish Rawat from the Ramnagar Assembly Constituency.

The counting of votes will take place on March 10.(With ANI inputs)