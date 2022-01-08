Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Elections / Uttarakhand Assembly Election / Uttarakhand election 2022 schedule released. Check polling & counting dates
uttarakhand assembly election

Uttarakhand election 2022 schedule released. Check polling & counting dates

Uttarakhand assembly election 2022 date: Chief election commissioner of India, Sushil Chandra, informed that as many as 18.34 crore electors including, 8.55 crore woman voters, will take part in the upcoming elections.
A voting official marks the finger of a voter inside a polling booth. (For representation purpose)(Reuters)
Updated on Jan 08, 2022 04:30 PM IST
Written by Shubhangi Gupta | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, New Delhi

Uttarakhand will vote in the second phase for the upcoming polls to the 70-seat Assembly, announced the Election Commission of India on Saturday. While the polling will take place on Februray 14, the counting of votes has been scheduled for March 10.

Uttarakhand assembly election 2022: Check full schedule

Issue of Notification: January 21, 2022

Last Date of Nomination: January 28, 2022

Scrutiny of Nomination: January 29, 2022

Last date of withdrawal of candidature: January 31, 2022

Date of polls: February 14, 2022

Counting of votes: March 10

Chief election commissioner of India, Sushil Chandra, informed that as many as 18.34 crore electors including, 8.55 crore woman voters, will take part in the upcoming elections.

As elections are taking place under the shadow of the Covid-19 pandemic, Chandra announced various precautionary measures for polling officials, including full vaccination of the EVM workers and inoculation of the eligible staff with a booster dose. 

The previous assembly elections in Uttarakhand were held in 2017. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) bagged 57 out of 70 seats and formed the government under Trivendra Singh Rawat.

RELATED STORIES

Meanwhile, political rallies, dharnas and demonstrations have been banned in Uttarakhand till January 16 in view of the rising coronavirus cases, read an order issued by state chief secretary SS Sandhu.

The poll panel also announced the schedule for the four other states headed for assembly polls this year, including Goa, Punjab, Manipur and Uttar Pradesh. Read more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
uttarakhand assembly election
TRENDING TOPICS
India's daily Covid tally
Omicron
Horoscope Today
Omicron symptoms
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP