Uttarakhand polls: Congress deploys top leaders in hill state ahead of results

Ahead of the counting of votes in Uttarakhand, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) on Tuesday deployed senior Congress leaders in 13 districts of the state to coordinate with the party candidates.

The Congress party has sent senior leaders including party MPs, AICC office-bearers, and Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel.

Among leaders who have reached Dehradun so far are Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda, AICC Tripura in-charge Dr Ajoy Kumar, AICC secretary Szarita Liatphlang, national spokesperson Gaurav Vallabh, Jeetu Patwari, MB Patil, Jharkhand health minister Bana Gupta, AICC Uttarakhand in-charge Devender Yadav, co-in-charge Deepika Pandey Singh and AICC observer Mohan Prakash.

Baghel is expected to reach Dehradun on March 10.

These leaders will be coordinating with the party candidates. After the results are announced, the newly elected MLAs will reach Dehradun to decide a future course of action with the senior leaders.

Speaking to ANI, Mohan Prakash said, "BJP has tried to achieve a majority in small states by using the powers of the Governor and by spending money. They are planning to do the same in Uttarakhand. Their expert has already arrived here. But they will not get success as we are ready to deal with any situation and we are getting the full majority in the state." (ANI)

