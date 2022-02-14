Home / Elections / Uttarakhand Assembly Election / Uttarakhand: 2 persons booked for posting polling booth photos on social media
uttarakhand assembly election

Uttarakhand: 2 persons booked for posting polling booth photos on social media

The two individuals were booked under section 95/22 of the model code of conduct (MCC) and section 128 of Representation of the People Act (maintenance of secrecy of voting)
Voting in Uttarakhand started at 8am on Monday in all 70 state assembly constituencies. (File/Representative Image)
Voting in Uttarakhand started at 8am on Monday in all 70 state assembly constituencies. (File/Representative Image)
Updated on Feb 14, 2022 03:58 PM IST
Copy Link
ByKalyan Das

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand police have booked at least two persons for allegedly posting on social media their photographs of casting vote inside the polling booths in violation of the model code of conduct (MCC).

The two cases were reported in Nainital and Pithoragarh districts, respectively.

Nainital police booked a person named Vikas Singh Sijwali in Haldwani town. He was booked under section 95/22 of MCC and section 128 of Representation of the People Act (maintenance of secrecy of voting). According to the district police control room, Sijwali posted a photograph of him casting his vote inside the polling booth which is in violation of the MCC.

“The accused has been booked for violating the MCC as one cannot post the photograph from inside the booth while exercising his franchise. It is a breach of privacy,” said senior superintendent of police, Nainital, Pankaj Bhatt.

In the other case, Pithoragarh police booked a person named Aman Kharayat for the same reason.

Voting in Uttarakhand started at 8am on Monday in all 70 state assembly constituencies.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Kalyan Das

    Kalyan Das covers crime, transport, human rights and central government offices from Bhopal and Indore.

Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 14, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out