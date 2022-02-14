Uttarakhand: 2 persons booked for posting polling booth photos on social media

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand police have booked at least two persons for allegedly posting on social media their photographs of casting vote inside the polling booths in violation of the model code of conduct (MCC).

The two cases were reported in Nainital and Pithoragarh districts, respectively.

Nainital police booked a person named Vikas Singh Sijwali in Haldwani town. He was booked under section 95/22 of MCC and section 128 of Representation of the People Act (maintenance of secrecy of voting). According to the district police control room, Sijwali posted a photograph of him casting his vote inside the polling booth which is in violation of the MCC.

“The accused has been booked for violating the MCC as one cannot post the photograph from inside the booth while exercising his franchise. It is a breach of privacy,” said senior superintendent of police, Nainital, Pankaj Bhatt.

In the other case, Pithoragarh police booked a person named Aman Kharayat for the same reason.

Voting in Uttarakhand started at 8am on Monday in all 70 state assembly constituencies.

