'BJP the only real party of West Bengal': PM Modi at poll rally in Kharagpur

A day before the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to unveil its manifesto for West Bengal elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the if the party comes to power, it will undo the destruction and ruin brought about by the previous regimes in the past decades.

"The people of Bengal gave Didi (Mamata Banerjee) 10 years, but she paid them back by giving them 10 years of destruction and violence," he said while addressing a mega rally in Kharagpur on Saturday. "The BJP is the only real party of Bengal," he said, adding that Shyama Prasad Mukherjee and Ashutosh Mukherjee's values were in the DNA of the party.

"Yesterday, we got agitated when Facebook's services were down for 45 to 50 minutes, imagine the condition of Bengal. It's vikas (development) and vishwas (trust) have been down for 50 to 55 years," he said.

"You have seen destruction by Congress and the Left. The TMC ruined your dreams. In the last 70 years, you gave opportunities to everyone but give us 5 years, we will free Bengal from the 70 years of destruction, we will sacrifice our lives for you," he added.

Earlier in a tweet, the PM had said that he will visit West Bengal and Assam and elaborate on the BJP's development agenda in his speeches, adding that it was clear that both the states wanted to elect NDA in the upcoming polls.

Before this, the PM had addressed a rally in Purulia where he accused the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) government of crime, violence and corruption. He promised people that the rule of law will be re-established in the state as soon as the BJP government is elected to power.

While PM Modi is campaigning to end TMC's 10-year rule in the state, Mamata Banerjee seeks to retain power for her third consecutive tenure.

The elections for 294 seats of the state legislative Assembly are scheduled to be held between March 27 and April 29, in 8 phases. The results will be announced on May 2.