After denying tickets to legislators, TMC now faces ‘outsider’ barb on home turf

The ruling Trinamool Congress, which has been charging BJP’s central leaders as ‘outsiders’, is now facing the same allegations from its own legislators who were not given tickets for the upcoming state assembly elections.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday released a star-studded candidate list for 291 assembly seats giving tickets to many actors and sportspersons among others. Some had joined the party less than a month ago. On the other hand, names of at least 27 existing MLAs and five ministers were dropped.

At least three former TMC legislators claimed to have held talks with a top BJP leader. In Delhi, a former TMC MP Dinesh Trivedi joined the BJP on Saturday.

“Mamata Banerjee has been claiming that BJP leaders are outsiders and had launched a slogan Bangla Nijer Meyekei Chay (Bengal wants its own daughter). Even Bankura wants its own daughter and not an outsider,” said Shampa Daripa, former TMC legislator form Bankura who was not given a ticket this year.

The TMC has fielded Tollywood actor Sayantika Banerjee from Bankura. Banerjee joined the TMC earlier this week.

At Barrackpore in North 24 Parganas, the TMC has pitted Tollywood director Raj Chakraborty. Soon after the announcement, local TMC workers voiced their concern alleging that Chakraborty was an outsider.

“I don’t know Chakraborty. He may be from the world of cinema. I don’t watch movies. In the last ten years the party had fielded outsiders in previous polls. They became MLA and MP and later backstabbed the party. Hence the party workers are apprehensive this time,” said Uttam Das, TMC leader and administrator of the Barrackpore civic body.

TMC leaders including party chief Mamata Banerjee had been desperately trying to brand the BJP as an outsider. Banerjee had said on several occasions, including yesterday when she was announcing the candidates’ names, that Bengal would be ruled only by someone from the state.

Union home minister Amit Shah had countered saying that a bhoomiputra (son of the soil) born and brought up in Bengal would be the next chief minister if his party wins the race.

“They are not disgruntled. I have already spoken to the party workers and local leaders. Everything is fine,” said Jyotipriyo Mullick, minister and senior TMC leader.

Some former legislators, who were expecting tickets this time and their names were dropped, hinted that they could join the BJP.

“The way Hindi-speaking people were being branded as ‘outsiders’ was insulting. I was waiting because of my rapport with Mamata Banerjee. But when I saw newcomers were given tickets and my name was not there I decided to join the BJP even if I don’t get a ticket,” said Dinesh Bajaj, a former TMC legislator.

Even Sonali Guha, a four-time legislator and once considered Banerjee’s alter ego, said that she had a talk with a BJP top leader and is likely to meet him. Guha broke into tears on Friday after Mamata dropped her name from the candidate list.

“I loved and respected Mamata Banerjee more than anyone. I never thought that she would treat me like this. I cannot take this. I have held talks with a BJP top leader,” said Guha.

At Bhangar in South 24 Parganas and Amdanga in North 24 Parganas TMC supporters blocked roads with burning tyres after the names of the assemblies’ sitting MLAs Arabul Islam and Rafiqur Rahaman were dropped. Islam ransacked a TMC office after his name was dropped.

The BJP took a jibe at the developments saying that there is lot more to see.

“The TMC had raised a slogan Khela Hobe (A game would be played). I never thought that it would materialize so soon. Today TMC workers are ransacking their own party offices. Till yesterday they used to blame the BJP. The game has just started. There is a lot more to see,” said Dilip Ghosh, state BJP president.

Even Jotu Lahiri from Shibpur in Howrah also claimed that he has held talks with the BJP and would be attending Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally at Brigade in Kolkata on Sunday. Mamata Banerjee dropped his name saying that he was more than 80 years old.

“Bengal has its own culture and tradition. We won’t allow any outsiders to come and teach us or rule us. The candidates who have been fielded are not from outside Bengal. They are all sons and daughters of Bengal,” said Tapas Roy, TMC spokesperson.