Ahead of key third phase of polls, Mamata Banerjee warns of spilt in minority votes

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee warned of a split in minority votes ahead of the third phase of polls when many constituencies with a significant Muslim population will vote on April 6.

The TMC chief also launched a veiled attack on the Asaduddin Owaisi-led All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen and Abbasuddin Siddiqui-led Indian Secular Front.

“A friend of BJP has come from Hyderabad. Along with a boy from Furfura Sharif, he is spending crores of rupees and giving communal slogans. They are not only trying to divide Hindus and Muslims, but even attempting to split the Muslim votes,” Banerjee said while addressing a rally in South 24 Parganas.

Out of the 31 constituencies spread across three districts – South 24 Parganas, Howrah and Hooghly – that are going to polls on Tuesday, some have a significant minority population. Seats like Uluberia and Bagnan in Howrah have more than 40% Muslim population, while in South 24 Parganas, the minority population is centred in seats like Canning, Magrahat and Diamond Harbour among others.

While Owaisi didn’t respond to calls and messages, Siddiqui hit back saying that divisive politics was the brainchild of Mamata Banerjee.

“It was Banerjee who started divisive politics by appeasing the minority population. Secondly I have no alliance with AIMIM. Thirdly, Mamata is herself a friend of BJP,” Siddiqui added.

The BJP also hit back saying that Banerjee has become jittery after the two phases as she can see that defeat is imminent.

“The TMC chief has become jittery because she knows very well that she has to go on May 2. So she is giving such statements. People of Bengal will give her a befitting reply as she and her party have been unmasked,” said Jay Prakash Majumdar, BJP spokesperson.

On Saturday, the BJP lodged a complaint against Banerjee for allegedly making ‘provocative, hate inciting and communal’ statement at a public rally in South 24 Parganas.

A purported video clip where Banerjee was seen sitting on a wheelchair and moving her plastered leg back and forth has gone viral on social media.

“This proves how low the BJP can stoop,” said Kunal Ghosh, TMC spokesperson.

“The video was not taken by us. It was taken by someone from the TMC in a party meeting. We have always wished her a speedy recovery,” said Pronoy Roy, BJP spokesperson.

In another incident an ox triggered chaos among TMC workers and supporters in a road show led by Banerjee in Howrah district.