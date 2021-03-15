Amit Shah explains technical glitch in helicopter, says 'it wasn't a conspiracy'

Union home minister Amit Shah on Monday said that a technical snag which was detected in his helicopter wasn’t a ‘conspiracy.’ Shah’s remark was in direct reference to West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s allegations of a ‘conspiracy’ against her in the wake of an alleged attack in Nandigram on March 10.

“I’m a little late today because of some glitch in my helicopter but I won’t call it a conspiracy,” Shah was quoted as saying by news agency ANI at a rally in Ranibandh in Bankura district of the poll-bound state. The Bankura rally was to be Shah’s second of the day in the eastern state; the first one, in Jhargram, was held virtually after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader’s helicopter developed a technical glitch .

"Mamata ji has a leg injury, it's now known how she got it. TMC calls it a conspiracy but EC says it was an accident," he further said.

Banerjee, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo, is currently wheelchair-bound after sustaining injuries last Wednesday in Nandigram in East Midnapore. The chief minister was injured in what she described as an ‘attack by four-five men,’ just hours after filing nomination from the Nandigram assembly constituency for the upcoming eight-phased assembly elections, which will be held between March 27-April 29. Counting of votes for all 294 constituencies will take place on May 2.

In their complaint to the Election Commission of India (ECI), the TMC had called the ‘attack’ on Banerjee an ‘attempt on her life and a deep-rooted conspiracy,’ while both the BJP and the Congress had accused her of resorting to theatrics in order to gain sympathy. Responding to the TMC’s charge, the ECI had called the party’s complaint ‘unfortunate and full of insinuation.’

On Sunday, the poll body, after receiving reports from the state chief secretary and special election observers, announced that her injuries were, in fact, due to an accident, and not due to any conspiracy against her. It also took actions against officials responsible for the chief minister’s security.

The BJP has fielded former TMC leader Suvendu Adhikari, once a close aide of Banerjee, from Nandigram.