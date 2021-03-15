Amit Shah’s helicopter develops technical snag ahead of public rally in Bengal

Union home minister Amit Shah could not attend an election rally at Jhargram in poll-bound Bengal after his helicopter developed a technical snag, the state BJP unit said in a statement.

“The Union home minister’s helicopter developed a technical snag. He would be addressing Jhargram rally virtually,” said a statement issued by the state BJP unit.

Shah’s Jhargram rally was scheduled to start around 11 am. He is scheduled to address another public rally at Bankura today before flying off to Assam. Elections are around the corner in both states.

The home minister led a roadshow at Kharagpur town in West Midnapore district on Sunday where the BJP has fielded Bengali actor Hiranmoy Chattopadhyay from the Kharagpur Sadar seat. He stayed the night in Kharagpur and was scheduled to reach Jhargram on Monday on a helicopter.

As Shah was scheduled to be physically present at the Jhargram rally, the party didn’t make any arrangements for a virtual address. “He would address the rally virtually. It may be over telephone or a video conferencing. The details are being worked out. He is, however, expected to attend the second rally at Ranibandh in Bankura,” the BJP leader said.

Both Jhargram and Bankura fall in Jangalmahal area of West Bengal. The eight-phase elections for 294 seats of the West Bengal assembly are scheduled to be held between March 27 and April 29. Counting of votes will be held on May 2.