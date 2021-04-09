Home / Elections / West Bengal Assembly Election / Amit Shah, JP Nadda to hold back-to-back rallies in West Bengal today
As many as 44 assembly seats across six districts, including Kolkata, will be going into polls on Saturday in the fourth phase of elections
Union home minister Amit Shah and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda will address back-to-back rallies and participate in multiple roadshows in West Bengal on Friday.

“The campaign period for the fourth phase of polling [on Saturday] came to an end on Thursday evening. So, Shah and Nadda would hold rallies in other constituencies, which are scheduled to go to the polls in the next few phases,” said a BJP leader.

Shah would hold a door-to-door campaign in chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s Bhabanipore constituency, which will go to the polls in the seventh phase on April 26.

Banerjee contested the ongoing elections from Nandigram in East Midnapore.

Shah would also have lunch with 89-year-old BJP leader Samarendra Prosad Biswas in Bhabanipore. Biswas has been a BJP member since 1980. He is also a member of the party’s National Council.

In the afternoon, Shah would attend at least two roadshows at Jagatdal and Madhyamgram in North 24 Parganas. These areas go to the polls in the fifth and sixth phases on April 17 and 22.

Nadda would hold at least three roadshows at Rajarhat-Gopalpur, Chakdah, and Bardhaman. He would also hold an organisational meeting.

Banerjee too would hold at least three rallies in Bardhaman.

“Veteran actor and Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan, who has been campaigning for the [ruling] TMC [Trinamool Congress] since April 6 and was scheduled to leave on Thursday has extended her stay and will continue to bolster the TMC’s campaign for four more days,” said a TMC leader.

As many as 44 assembly seats across six districts, including Kolkata, would be going into polls on Saturday in the fourth phase of elections. Elections to 91 out of 294 seats have been held so far.ed

