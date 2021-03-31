An MLA may not become chief minister if BJP wins Bengal polls: Dilip Ghosh

Adding to the never-ending speculation on who would be the chief minister if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wins the ongoing Bengal assembly polls, the party’s state president Dilip Ghosh said on Tuesday that the most important chair in the cabinet may go to someone who is not contesting.

“It is for the party to decide but it is not necessary that a sitting MLA will become the chief minister.... when Mamata ji became chief minister she was not an MLA,” Ghosh told news agency PTI.

Mamata Banerjee was a Lok Sabha MP in 2011 when she overthrew the Left Front government. She contested from the Bhawanipore assembly seat after the polls. A by-election had to be held for that.

“After the first phase of polling only the BJP is confident of its victory. The Trinamool Congress (TMC) and its leaders are frustrated. As the election will progress, the trend set by the BJP in the first phase will gain momentum and with every phase of polling TMC workers will themselves realise their defeat,” Ghosh said.

The statement immediately led to speculations since Ghosh, who is a Lok Sabha member from Midnapore, is the only prominent face of the party who is not contesting the assembly polls.

The BJP has fielded four of its Lok Sabha members, including Union minister Babul Supriyo, as well as Rajya Sabha member Swapan Dasgupta who had to resign from the Upper House to contest.

Talking about these MPs, Ghosh said the BJP fielded its senior leaders because it is sincere and committed towards the people of Bengal.

Reacting to Ghosh’s remark on selection of the next chief minister, Trinamool Congress spokesperson and former Rajya Sabha member Kunal Ghosh said, “There is no question of the BJP coming to power. But even in his daydream Ghosh has sent a message to those who have joined the party recently and are breathing on the neck of old timers like him. He has indirectly projected himself as a claimant for the chair.”