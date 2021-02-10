At Bengal rally, JP Nadda says ‘development possible only when Mamata leaves’
Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) national president JP Nadda on Wednesday said that ‘kamal’ was the way ahead in West Bengal, which is slated to hold assembly elections later this year, reported news agency ANI.
Promising development in the poll-bound state, Nadda said “development will be possible only when Mamata Ji leaves and lotus blooms.” He was addressing the party’s 'Cha Chakra' program at Hariatara village ground in Kharagpur.
Taking a swipe at chief minister Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress government, the BJP chief said that those who won the elections in the name of 'Ma, Mati, Manush', are now engaged in "dictatorship, appeasement and strongarm tactics".
The remark came a day after Banerjee had urged the people to show the door to BJP, saying, "Bidai dao, bidai dao, BJP ke bidai dao... They have turned India into a crematorium. They want to turn Bengal into the same. We will not allow this. In the coming days, 'Maa, Mati, Manush' will emerge victoriously."
Nadda drew a contrast between PM Narendra Modi’s plan for the state and Banerjee’s governance alleging, "On one side there is Narendra Modi who wants the advancement of Bengal and on the other is Mamata Banerjee who is trying to stop all development projects."
He said that ₹25,000 crore has been allocated for road construction and upgradation in Bengal in the Union Budget presented by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman earlier this month. "We will ensure all-round development of West Bengal," Nadda said.
On Tuesday, Nadda accused the TMC government of threatening Bengal's culture. "Under Mamata Banerjee's rule, the rich culture and heritage of West Bengal are under threat. Only the BJP can protect these. The insider-outsider culture is not the real culture of Bengal,” he alleged adding, that the TMC was pitting people against one another by branding them as outsiders, and termed it “shameful.”
With the assembly elections nearing, the BJP has launched three rathyatras since February 6. The roadshows will cover the 294 assembly constituencies in the state, of which the BJP targets to win at least 200 in the polls due in April-May.
