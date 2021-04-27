Home / Elections / West Bengal Assembly Election / Bengal campaign concludes, 75% turnout in seventh phase
west bengal assembly election

Bengal campaign concludes, 75% turnout in seventh phase

Kolkata/New Delhi: Roughly 75% people voted in the penultimate phase of elections in West Bengal, the lowest turnout so far, as campaigning for the month-long poll season drew to a close under a cloud of surging coronavirus infections and critical medical shortages on Monday
By HT Correspondent, Kolkata/ New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON APR 27, 2021 06:53 AM IST
A health worker sanitises voters as they wait in queues to cast votes at a polling station during the 7th phase of West Bengal Assembly elections at a village near Balurghat in South Dinajpur district, Monday, April 26, 2021. (PTI)

CBI summons TMC’s Anubrata Mondal in cow smuggling case

Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) summoned TMC’s Birbhum district unit president Anubrata Mondal for questioning in the cow smuggling case, in which it has been alleged that cows from Bengal and other parts of India were illegally smuggled to Bangladesh for more than a decade. The notice served to Mondal on Sunday said he has to appear in person at the CBI’s Nizam Palace office in Kolkata on Tuesday.

Reacting to the CBI summon, CM Banerjee on Monday said Mondal was targeted to put her party in trouble in Birbhum.

“Kesto (Mondal’s nickname) is kept under surveillance during every election... Two CBI officers went to his house in Bolpur yesterday and asked him to appear before the agency on April 27. Why will he go when the elections are on?” said Banerjee.

CBI summons TMC’s Anubrata Mondal in cow smuggling case

Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) summoned TMC’s Birbhum district unit president Anubrata Mondal for questioning in the cow smuggling case, in which it has been alleged that cows from Bengal and other parts of India were illegally smuggled to Bangladesh for more than a decade. The notice served to Mondal on Sunday said he has to appear in person at the CBI’s Nizam Palace office in Kolkata on Tuesday.

Reacting to the CBI summon, CM Banerjee on Monday said Mondal was targeted to put her party in trouble in Birbhum.

“Kesto (Mondal’s nickname) is kept under surveillance during every election... Two CBI officers went to his house in Bolpur yesterday and asked him to appear before the agency on April 27. Why will he go when the elections are on?” said Banerjee.

