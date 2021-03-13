Bengal govt sends 2nd report to EC on Nandigram incident that left CM injured

The West Bengal government sent a second report to the Election Commission of India on Saturday on the alleged attack on chief minister Mamata Banerjee, after the poll panel was dissatisfied with the initial report.

“The ECI had sought some supplementary information. We have sent a supplementary report on Saturday,” said Alapan Bandopadhyay, chief secretary of West Bengal.

The ECI had asked the state’s chief secretary to submit a report by Friday 5 pm on the Nandigram-incident in which Banerjee sustained injuries. She had to be admitted to a hospital on Wednesday and was released on Friday.

HT had reported that the state had sent a report on Friday, but it didn’t specifically mention as to what happened in the last few seconds which left Banerjee injured.

A senior police official had said that the report suggested that the chief minister was standing on the footboard and that something happened because of which the door closed and Banerjee was injured. It, however, didn’t mention specifically what exactly happened during those few seconds.

Despite the state’s ruling party alleging that it was a deliberate attack on the CM by 4-5 men and a deep-rooted conspiracy to kill her, none were arrested even after four days of the incident. Nobody was detained for questioning either.

The report and a few video clips, however, suggested that a few people managed to get close to the chief minister, indicating lapses in security. The police, however, said that there were frequent changes in the chief minister’s plans as a result of which last minute security arrangements had to be made.

“Action will be taken if it is found that there were lapses in the CM's security,” said a poll panel official.

The second report, prepared by the police and sent to the ECI by the state’s chief secretary also has details on Banerjee’s itinerary on that day, the places which she visited and the number of security personnel deployed for her security.

Another report was also sent to the ECI by the two observers, appointed by the poll panel. That report too didn’t suggest that it was an ‘attack’ as alleged by Banerjee and top TMC leaders.

Preliminary investigation by the police and a section of eyewitnesses had earlier hinted that the injuries sustained by Banerjee in Nandigram may be the result of an accident and not a deliberate conspiracy.