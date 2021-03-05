Home / Elections / West Bengal Assembly Election / Bengal polls: Left-Cong-ISF alliance announces seats parties to contest in first 2 phases
west bengal assembly election

Bengal polls: Left-Cong-ISF alliance announces seats parties to contest in first 2 phases

The Congress and the ISF will come out with the names of their contestants later, their leaders said.
PTI, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 06:25 PM IST
Assembly elections in the state will be held in eight phases between March 27 and April 29.

The alliance of the Left Front, Congress and the newly formed Indian Secular Front (ISF) on Friday announced the names of constituencies from where each party will contest for the first two phases of the assembly election in West Bengal.

The Left Front also announced the candidates for the seats allotted to it.

However, the Congress and the ISF will come out with the names of their contestants later, their leaders said.

LF chairman Biman Bose said that consensus on some seats is yet to be arrived at by the alliance partners.

Nandigram, from where Trinamool Congress supremo and chief minister Mamata Banerjee will contest, is one such seat.

Assembly elections in the state will be held in eight phases between March 27 and April 29. Votes will be counted on May 2.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
west bengal assembly elections 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP