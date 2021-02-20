'Bengal wants its own daughter': Trinamool releases new slogan ahead of polls

A day after Union home minister Amit Shah said BJP's chief ministerial candidate for West Bengal will not be an outsider, the Trinamool Congress on Saturday released its new slogan for the upcoming Assembly elections in the state, which underlines the 'insider-outsider' debate. 'Bangla Nijer Meyekei Chaye' (Bengal wants its own daughter) — the new slogan portrays West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as the daughter of Bengal. Soon after the slogan was released, ministers shared the new poster with Mamata Banerjee's photo in it, on their social media accounts.

"The message is loud & clear - from North to South, East to West - only one name echoes across Bengal: @MamataOfficial. The one who fights tooth & nail for her people, uplifts all & stands up for the voiceless, the only one who will take Bengal forward... #BanglaNijerMeyekeiChay," tweeted Trinamool leader Abhishek Banerjee.

Party MP Derek O'Brien said the slogan is for people to interpret. Whatever work has been done in Bengal in the sectors of infrastructure, health, education, industry etc., has been put in four words, he said.

Minister Bratya Basu tweeted, "In the past 10 years, @MamataOfficial has ensured that Bengal shines across the globe! Today, schemes like #Kanyashree & initiatives like #DuareSarkar have brought international acclaim to WB and in the coming days, to see the same growth and prosperity, #BanglaNijerMeyekeiChay!"

Riding on the slogan of Maa-Mati-Manush (Mother-soil/land-people), the Trinamool Congress came to power in 2011. The BJP, which is eyeing the state this time, accused the Trinamool of looting 'Ma', disrespecting 'Mati', and not protecting 'Manush'.

Steered by Prashant Kishor, the focus of Trinamool's campaign this year is Mamata Banerjee and West Bengal. The new poster also features 'roshogolla' the GI tag of which Bengal won. This is in tune with Trinamool's 'outsider-insider' narrative, though the BJP has reiterated that someone from Bengal will be BJP's CM candidate.