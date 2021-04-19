BJP has won 122 seats in 5 phases of polls, claims Amit Shah in Bengal

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has already secured at least 122 of the 180 assembly seats where polls were held in the first five phases, Union home minister Amit Shah said on Sunday at back-to-back rallies in Bengal while campaigning for candidates contesting the remaining three phases. Bengal has 294 seats.

“Mamata Banerjee’s defeat is inevitable. She has been chief minister for 10 years. So, we cannot offer her an ordinary farewell. It must be a grand affair and you can ensure that by giving the BJP more than 200 seats. I pray that her foot gets cured before May 2,” Shah told voters at Swarupnagar in North 24 Parganas, referring to Banerjee’s left leg injury on March 10 because of which she is using a wheelchair.

Reiterating his allegations on extortion and violence during the Trinamool Congress (TMC) regime, Shah, while addressing a rally at Purbastahli in East Burdwan district earlier in the day said, “Didi (Banerjee) has set up a new model of government. It is the model of bomb, bandook (guns) and barood (explosives). We want to set up the model of vishwas (faith), vikas (development) and vyapar (business) so that sonar Bangla (golden Bengal) can be set up. Only Narendra Modi can ensure that.”

Targeting the BJP from her rally in Nadia district, Banerjee accused her adversaries of spreading the Covid-19 pandemic by holding rallies and bringing in people from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

“Modi is a liar. He told lies during demonetisation. He said everybody would get ₹15 lakh in their bank accounts. He won the polls but nobody got the money. He lied during lockdown. There was a window of five to six months during which people could have been vaccinated. I asked them-- the Centre so many times to let us (state) buy vaccines for 10 million people of Bengal. They did not allow us. Today Maharashtra says it has no medicine. We are running out of medicines,” said Banerjee. “Now they are bringing thousands of people from other states. They are spreading the disease,” she added.

On Sunday afternoon, BJP’s star campaigner, actor Mithun Chakraborty, fell ill in the middle of a roadshow at Raigunj in north Bengal. He rode to the helipad and flew back to Kolkata.

Krishna Kumar Kalyani, the BJP candidate for whom Chakraborty was campaigning, said, “Chakraborty was not feeling well and returned to Kolkata for a medical checkup.”

BJP leaders in Kolkata did not make any statement on Chakraborty’s heath but said he had not been hospitalized.

There were some small clashes between BJP and TMC supporters in parts of Nadia, East Burdwan and North 24 Parganas districts where polls were held on Saturday.

In Kolkata, where polls will be held in the sixth and seventh phases, BJP candidate from Manicktala, Kalyan Choubey, alleged that that some TMC workers tore his shirt and badmouthed him when he was campaigning.

At Chakdah in Nadia district, Dilip Kirtaniya, a BJP worker, was found dead on his bed inside his home on Sunday morning. Local BJP workers alleged that Kirtaniya was assaulted on Saturday as he did not allow TMC workers to cast false votes. TMC leaders in Nadia denied the allegation saying the man died of illness and there was no incident of violence where he lived.