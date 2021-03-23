Home / Elections / West Bengal Assembly Election / BJP releases list of 13 candidates for Bengal assembly elections: Check list here
west bengal assembly election

BJP releases list of 13 candidates for Bengal assembly elections: Check list here

Zimba will be contesting the elections in the third phase of the elections from Darjeeling and Das has been named from the Bagda constituency and will contest the polls in the sixth phase.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Shivani, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 10:07 AM IST
BJP flags at the party headquarter in New Delhi.(HT File Photo)

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday released a list of 13 candidates for the fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth phases of the upcoming assembly elections in West Bengal. In the list, members of the legislative assembly (MLA) Neeraj Tamang Zimba and Biswajit Das and economist Ashok Lahiri have been named candidates in the high-stakes elections.

Zimba will be contesting the elections in the third phase of the elections from Darjeeling and Das has been named from the Bagda constituency and will contest the polls in the sixth phase. Lahiri will fight from the Balurghat constituency which will go to the polls in the seventh phase of the elections. Lieutenant general; Subrata Saha is also in the fray in the seventh phase from Rashbehari.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Bengal polls: BJP fields former CEA Ashok Lahiri from Balurghat

In Bengal, battle for Matua vote heats up

In Bengal’s Nandigram, Didi turns ‘begum’ in Suvendu Adhikari’s poll speech

Not an inch to BJP without a fight, says CM Mamata days ahead of polls

The list also includes Subha Pradhan from Kalimpong and Bishnu Prasad Sharma from Kurseong. Both candidates will contest in the fifth phase of the elections. Candidates contesting in the sixth phase include Subhash Sinha from Karandighi constituency, Amit Kumar Kundu from Itahar, Ashok Kritonia from Bangaon Uttar and Subrata Thakur from Gaighata constituency.

West Bengal will hold elections for its 294-member assembly in eight phases from March 27. The voting will conclude on April 29 and the counting will take place on May 2.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Related Stories

west bengal assembly election

In Bengal, battle for Matua vote heats up

PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 08:12 AM IST
west bengal assembly election

In West Bengal, motivations and fortunes of 9 Muslim candidates from the BJP

UPDATED ON MAR 23, 2021 06:52 AM IST
west bengal assembly election

In West Bengal, the battle for Muslim vote

UPDATED ON MAR 23, 2021 06:51 AM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
Tamil Nadu Assembly Election
Farmers’ Protest
NCT Bill
Kangana Ranaut
Covid-19 cases in India
Virat Kohli
Horoscope Today
India vs England
Goa Municipal Election Results 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP