BJP responsible for Covid surge in Bengal, will urge EC to prevent entry of outsiders during campaigning: Mamata

PUBLISHED ON APR 16, 2021 03:52 PM IST
Referring to her injury, Mamata Banerjee said the BJP wanted to stop her from canvassing by "targeting her leg", but she has managed to come out triumphant.(PTI)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Friday she will call upon the Election Commission to stop the BJP from bringing "outsiders" during campaigning, squarely blaming the saffron party for exacerbating the Covid-19 situation in the state.

Banerjee, during a public meeting here in Nadia district, said the BJP brought people from "worst-hit" states like Gujarat for erecting marquees for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's poll rallies.

"I will tell the EC to stop the inflow of outsiders from states like Gujarat who are responsible for the Covid-19 spread in Bengal.

"We have nothing to say if the PM or other leaders come for campaigning... Why should the BJP bring people from worst-affected states to set up podiums and pandals for rallies," she said.

The Trinamool Congress boss said local labourers and decorators can be engaged for the purpose after necessary Covid-19 tests.

Referring to her injury, the chief minister said the BJP wanted to stop her from canvassing by "targeting her leg", but she has managed to come out triumphant.

"They had targeted my leg, but I proved them wrong with the blessings of people. The injury has healed 75 per cent," she said.

