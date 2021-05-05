BJP workers crossed over due to violence in Bengal, says Assam minister

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Himanta Biswa Sarma has said 300-400 workers of his party from West Bengal and their families have crossed over to Assam’s Dhubri in the face of post-poll violence.

“In a sad development, 300-400 West Bengal BJP ‘karyakartas’ (workers) and family members have crossed over to Dhubri in Assam after confronted with brazen persecution and violence. We are giving (them) shelter and food. (Chief minister) Mamata (Banerjee) Didi should stop this ugly dance of demonocracy. Bengal deserves better,” tweeted Sarma, who is also Assam’s health minister.

Also Read | Assam imposes fresh Covid-19 curbs; shops to shut at 2pm, curfew from 6pm-5am

Violence has rocked West Bengal and left several houses torched and party offices ransacked after the election results were declared in the state on Sunday. Banerjee is due to be sworn in as the chief minister for the third time.

Dhubri police superintendent Anand Mishra said he has seen 200-250 of these people entering Assam after their houses were damaged. “...they were physically targeted as part of political persecution. I have been told that there are hundreds more who are staying with relatives and others who are trying to enter Assam,” he said.

“As a humanitarian gesture, we have given them shelter in schools and other establishments. They are being given food and security has been arranged at the places where they are being kept.”