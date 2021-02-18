BJP's fight is to make West Bengal 'Sonar Bangla,' says Amit Shah at the launch of fifth Poribortan Yatra

Union home minister Amit Shah on Thursday said that his party's fight is to make West Bengal "Sonar Bangla" and the goal is to ensure that there "is a change in the situation" of the state by ousting chief minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee. "This is BJP's fight to make Bengal 'Sonar Bangla'. This fight is between our booth workers and the syndicate of TMC," Shah said as he flagged off the fifth and the final leg of 'Poribortan Yatra' in Kakdwip of South 24 Parganas district.

Shah also said that it is not BJP's aim to bring their government into the state by removing Banerjee, instead, they "want a change" in the situation of the state. "Our goal is to ensure that there is a change in the situation in West Bengal, a change in the situation of the poor of the state, a change in the situation of women of the state," he said. Shah further announced that if BJP comes into the power after the upcoming Assembly elections, it will provide 33% reservation to the women.

Further slamming Banerjee over Durga Puja, Shah said, "Court permission needs to be obtained for it. Shouldn't Saraswati Puja take place? She had stopped it. Only after BJP's pressure she was seen worshipping goddess Saraswati. Didi, Bengal knows that you stopped 'Saraswati pujan' in schools," he added.

Earlier in the day, after his arrival in the morning, Shah offered prayers at Bharat Sevashram Sangha at Rash Behari Avenue. "The most revered Sri Chaitanya Mahaprabhu, through his divine power and unique devotion, has combined religion and spirituality with a man. Not only did he preach devotion, but he also taught us to stay away from the attitude of caste and creed. On his birth anniversary, I would like to pay my respects to him," the union home minister wrote in Bangla on Twitter after the visit.

Shah will also hold a roadshow from Kali Mandir to SBI, Kakdwip branch. He is also scheduled to visit Aurobindo Bhawan in the evening.

Ahead of the state assembly elections, the tussle between the BJP and Banerjee’s TMC has intensified as the former is hoping to wrest power from the ruling party after emerging as a second-biggest party during the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. The voting for 294 Assembly seats in West Bengal is due in April-May. The tenure of the Banerjee-led TMC government will come to an end on May 30, 2020.

