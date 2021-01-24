IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Elections / West Bengal Assembly Election / Congress-Left to fight for Bengal's identity: Jitin Prasada
Congress' West Bengal in-charge Jitin Prasada with Rahul Gandhi(PTI)
Congress' West Bengal in-charge Jitin Prasada with Rahul Gandhi(PTI)
west bengal assembly election

Congress-Left to fight for Bengal's identity: Jitin Prasada

Accusing the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of not focusing on people's issues, Prasada said this election in Bengal should have been about the performance of the BJP-led central government and what it has done for Bengal.
READ FULL STORY
PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 01:29 PM IST

Alleging that the TMC and the BJP are busy in "ego battles", Congress' West Bengal in-charge Jitin Prasada on Sunday said the Congress-Left alliance for the upcoming assembly polls presents to the people an alternative that is committed to bread and butter issues and fighting for the identity of Bengal.

He said the Congress is focused on sealing the seat-sharing arrangement with the Left parties "as soon as possible" and asserted that the panel formed to hold talks on it would focus on the "quality" of seats that the party gets to fight.

In an interview with PTI, Prasada said that while the state unit and the All India Congress Committee (AICC) were working closely, there will be no "back seat driving" from Delhi and whatever is in the best interest of the party will be done taking all stakeholders into confidence.

The AICC in-charge of West Bengal said there was a demand from the state leaders for Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to extensively campaign in the West Bengal Assembly polls and asserted that when the opportune time comes the top leadership will campaign.

Asked about seat-sharing with the Left, Prasada said, "The seat-sharing process and talks are on which we plan to close as soon as possible and we should be having our candidates in place well ahead of time so that we can focus on the seats that the party is fighting on."

"We are very interested that this seat-sharing is finalised so that we can concentrate on joint programmes which will lead to vote transfer more easily," the former Union minister said.

On when seat-sharing talks are expected to be closed, Prasada said a senior level committee headed by state unit president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury with Congress Legislature Party leader Abdul Mannan, former state chief Pradeep Bhattacharya and Nepal Mahato as its members is working on it.

"This committee which is in place is very equipped in terms of expertise and knowledge and they will take a decision (on seat- sharing) looking at not only the number but the quality of seats that we are going to be fighting," the 47-year-old leader said.

Accusing the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of not focusing on people's issues, Prasada said this election in Bengal should have been about the performance of the BJP-led central government and what it has done for Bengal, as well as about the report card of the TMC, but sadly it has been about "ego battles".

The benefit of a lot of schemes has not been passed on to the people because of the Centre-state conflict, he said and cited that the benefits of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme were not reaching the people in West Bengal.

Asserting that there are other critical issues like employment, infrastructure, education, health which are not being talked about, Prasada alleged that the BJP and the TMC are interested in taking the focus away from real issues because they "want to hide the failures of their governments".

"The other issue is we have seen how media muscle has been used by both the parties (TMC and BJP) and the very identity and culture of Bengal, its rich cultural heritage, has been slowly destroyed. Congress will fight to protect the heritage and culture of Bengal," he said.

The BJP especially wants to impose its own culture on the people of West Bengal which the Congress will not allow, Prasada asserted.

The BJP and the TMC are trying to hide behind frivolous issues and creating an atmosphere of tension and ego, he said, adding that, "We want people of Bengal First not personal egos".

Asked if this election will be for protecting Bengal's identity and culture, Prasada said, "Of course, this is one of our main planks especially when the BJP wants to impose its own culture."

He also slammed the Mamata Banerjee-led state government, alleging that there has been a lot of law and order issues which have come to light, and asserted that "we will present an alternative to the people of Bengal".

Asked if the Congress-Left alliance will declare a chief ministerial face, Prasada said there will be a discussion on this issue but first the priority was to ensure that seat-sharing happens and the joint campaign begins.

Underlining that the Congress-Left alliance has a deep-rooted connection with the people of West Bengal, he said the bread and butter issues have been put on the back burner which the alliance will bring to light.

The election for the 294-member West Bengal assembly are likely to be held in April-May.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
west bengal polls congress
app
Close
e-paper
Congress' West Bengal in-charge Jitin Prasada with Rahul Gandhi(PTI)
Congress' West Bengal in-charge Jitin Prasada with Rahul Gandhi(PTI)
west bengal assembly election

Congress-Left to fight for Bengal's identity: Jitin Prasada

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 01:29 PM IST
Accusing the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of not focusing on people's issues, Prasada said this election in Bengal should have been about the performance of the BJP-led central government and what it has done for Bengal.
READ FULL STORY
Close
“I still say what Bengal thinks today India thinks tomorrow, let us do that” said Mamata Banerjee in her address(PTI Photo)
“I still say what Bengal thinks today India thinks tomorrow, let us do that” said Mamata Banerjee in her address(PTI Photo)
west bengal assembly election

'We celebrate Netaji not just in election year': Mamata Banerjee's top 10 quotes

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ayshee Bhaduri, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 04:24 PM IST
“We will build an Azad Hind Monument. We will show how it will be done. They've spent thousands of crores in building statues and a new parliament complex. A monument, named after Azad Hind Fauj, will be built at Rajarhat." said the chief minister at the end of her rally
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kolkata: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar speaks during the inauguration of 45th Regional Conference of Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, in Kolkata, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. (PTI Photo) (PTI01_19_2021_000048B)(PTI)
Kolkata: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar speaks during the inauguration of 45th Regional Conference of Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, in Kolkata, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. (PTI Photo) (PTI01_19_2021_000048B)(PTI)
west bengal assembly election

WB Governor Dhankhar promises violence-free assembly elections

ANI, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 12:44 PM IST
Jagdeep Dhankhar blamed the previous Union governments for not paying enough respect to several freedom fighters like Netaji, Ambedkar and Sardar Patel.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Terming TMC's allegations 'unfortunate', the CEC said the BSF was one of the finest forces.(PTI)
Terming TMC's allegations 'unfortunate', the CEC said the BSF was one of the finest forces.(PTI)
west bengal assembly election

'Unfortunate': CEC Sunil Arora on TMC allegation that BSF is 'coercing' voters

Written by Prashasti Singh, Kolkata
UPDATED ON JAN 22, 2021 07:11 PM IST
Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora said concerns of political parties in West Bengal about the law and order situation in the state during electioneering for the upcoming polls will be addressed by ensuring optimal deployment of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs).
READ FULL STORY
Close
"The ECI will ensure that there is no irregularity and every voter is allowed to cast vote in a free and fair manner in the assembly polls. We know how to get it done," said Chief election commissioner Sunil Arora.
"The ECI will ensure that there is no irregularity and every voter is allowed to cast vote in a free and fair manner in the assembly polls. We know how to get it done," said Chief election commissioner Sunil Arora.
west bengal assembly election

Election Commission has zero-tolerance to money and muscle power: CEC Arora

PTI, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 07:04 PM IST
"The commission has zero-tolerance to money and muscle power or misuse of government machinery," the Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora told reporters. Adding that no civic police volunteers will be deployed for the upcoming assembly elections in the state.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rajib Banerjee went to the Raj Bhawan in the afternoon and submitted a copy of the letter to governor Jagdeep Dhankhar.(ANI/Twitter)
Rajib Banerjee went to the Raj Bhawan in the afternoon and submitted a copy of the letter to governor Jagdeep Dhankhar.(ANI/Twitter)
west bengal assembly election

Gave my resignation as I was troubled, mentally hurt: Rajib Banerjee

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Susmita Pakrasi, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 03:03 PM IST
  • Rajib Banerjee resigned from the post amid speculations that he too may join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the state assembly elections.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Arindam Bhattacharya said the youth of Bengal have big dreams and they want employment.(Twitter/ANI)
Arindam Bhattacharya said the youth of Bengal have big dreams and they want employment.(Twitter/ANI)
west bengal assembly election

West Bengal Govt under debt of crores of rupees, says former TMC MLA

ANI, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 01:18 PM IST
While saying that development of Bengal is the only reason behind his joining BJP, Arindam Bhattacharya accused TMC of misleading the people.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BSF, however, has refuted the charges saying that the allegations were baseless and far from truth. (PTI file)
BSF, however, has refuted the charges saying that the allegations were baseless and far from truth. (PTI file)
west bengal assembly election

Ahead of elections, TMC says BSF being misused

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 07:14 AM IST
The BJP, meanwhile has alleged that at least 400,000- 500,000 Rohingyas, who illegally entered the country through the Indo-Bangla border, have been included in the voters’ list and urged the poll panel to order a special audit of the electoral roll.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tengua market area decorated with TMC flag at Nandigram in East Medinipur district(PTI Photo)
Tengua market area decorated with TMC flag at Nandigram in East Medinipur district(PTI Photo)
west bengal assembly election

BJP asks ECI to deploy CAPF a fortnight before polling day in Bengal

ANI, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 07:14 AM IST
It also said that live webcasting should be made available inside critical polling stations and its feed should be made available to political parties.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh says electoral rolls contains names of Rohingyas.(Prateek Choudhury/Hindustan Times File Photo)
Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh says electoral rolls contains names of Rohingyas.(Prateek Choudhury/Hindustan Times File Photo)
west bengal assembly election

BJP’s Dilip Ghosh alleges names of Rohingyas included in electoral rolls

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 02:39 PM IST
  • Ghosh said that he told the officials to ensure that polling is conducted in a peaceful manner.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TMC secretary-general Partha Chatterjee alleged that people are being forced to vote for a particular political party. (@itspcofficial/Twitter)
TMC secretary-general Partha Chatterjee alleged that people are being forced to vote for a particular political party. (@itspcofficial/Twitter)
west bengal assembly election

TMC alleges BSF threatening voters in border areas, lodges complaint with CEC

PTI, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 01:43 PM IST
The Border Security Force (BSF) is yet to issue a reaction to the TMC's allegation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Some BJP activists had allegedly raised the slogan at a party programme in West Bengal's Hooghly district on Wednesday, following which district police registered a suo motu case and arrested them late at night, an officer sai(ANI/Twitter)
Some BJP activists had allegedly raised the slogan at a party programme in West Bengal's Hooghly district on Wednesday, following which district police registered a suo motu case and arrested them late at night, an officer sai(ANI/Twitter)
west bengal assembly election

BJP provoking hatred in Bengal by communal speeches: TMC

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Susmita Pakrasi, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 01:19 PM IST
Three BJP activists including its Hooghly district youth wing chief Suresh Sahu have been arrested for allegedly raising a controversial slogan at a roadshow of party leader Suvendu Adhikari, police said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
"I take the responsibility of ensuring the victory of whoever contests from Nandigram on BJP ticket," Adhikari said.
"I take the responsibility of ensuring the victory of whoever contests from Nandigram on BJP ticket," Adhikari said.
west bengal assembly election

'Whoever contests from Nandigram...': Suvendu Adhikari's new challenge

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 04:47 PM IST
Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday said he has 2.13 lakh people in Nandigram to chant 'Jai Shri Ram'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora at a press conference in New Delhi.(PTI File Photo )
Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora at a press conference in New Delhi.(PTI File Photo )
west bengal assembly election

Election Commission to visit West Bengal to review poll preparedness

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 08:56 AM IST
The Election Commission officials are also scheduled to meet representatives of political parties before meeting officials of the central and state regulatory agencies.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kailash Vijayvargiya speaking to media.(PTI File Photo)
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kailash Vijayvargiya speaking to media.(PTI File Photo)
west bengal assembly election

Mamata Banerjee's TMC govt plays 'politics of violence': Kailash Vijayvargiya

ANI, Kolkata
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 08:11 AM IST
Kailash Vijayvargiya's comment comes in the backdrop of an alleged attack by TMC goons where stones were hurled at BJP workers in East Midnapore
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP