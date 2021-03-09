Home / Elections / West Bengal Assembly Election / CVoter opinion poll predicts victories for incumbents, BJP gains in Bengal
west bengal assembly election

CVoter opinion poll predicts victories for incumbents, BJP gains in Bengal

In Bengal, the ruling TMC could get around 154 of the state’s 294 seats, six more than the majority mark of 147 while the BJP could secure 107 seats
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 04:41 AM IST
To be sure, opinion and exit polls are not completely accurate and have frequently got it wrong in earlier elections, especially in states with diverse populations, castes and communities.

Incumbent parties may triumph in three of four major states going to the polls later this month, said an opinion poll on Monday, predicting that the TMC could retain West Bengal narrowly and BJP make huge gains in the eastern state.

The poll, conducted by TimesNow-CVoter predicted BJP will hold on to power in Assam with a slim majority, Left Front will be back in Kerala and the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam-led alliance will unseat All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam in Tamil Nadu. In Puducherry, the BJP-led alliance was seen winning a majority.

To be sure, opinion and exit polls are not completely accurate and have frequently got it wrong in earlier elections, especially in states with diverse populations, castes and communities.

In Bengal, the ruling TMC could get around 154 of the state’s 294 seats, six more than the majority mark of 147 while the BJP could secure 107 seats – a massive gain from its current tally of three – the opinion poll said. The Left-Congress-led alliance could get around 33 seats.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Stage is set for a fierce battle in TMC bastion

Significance of Nandigram contest in Bengal elections

Number Theory: The Congress should worry about G-3 more than G-23

This election is a fight between me and BJP, says Mamata Banerjee at road show

In Tamil Nadu, the DMK-led alliance could get 158 of the 234 seats while the AIADMK could win 65. In Kerala, the ruling Left might win 82 of 140 seats, the Congress-led alliance get 56 seats and the BJP one.

In Assam, the BJP may get 67 seats, seven more than the majority mark while the Congress-led alliance could win 57. In Puducherry, the BJP could win 18 of the 30 seats. The elections kick off on March 27 and votes will be counted on May 2.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
west bengal assembly elections 2021 kerala assembly election 2021 tamil nadu assembly elections assam assembly election 2021 times now c voter
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP